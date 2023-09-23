MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sri Lanka’s N. Thangaraja wins Vizag Open golf championship

For the 42-year-old Thangaraja (71-73-70-66, who was overnight tied ninth and trailing the lead by a massive seven shots, the five-year long wait for a title has finally ended.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 19:34 IST , VISAKHAPATNAM - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: It was N. Thangaraja’s sixth professional win overall.
FILE PHOTO: It was N. Thangaraja’s sixth professional win overall. | Photo Credit: Sriram S V/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: It was N. Thangaraja’s sixth professional win overall. | Photo Credit: Sriram S V/ The Hindu

Sri Lanka’s N. Thangaraja had a dream final round of six-under 66, the day’s best score, to outplay all his rivals and emerge champion in the Rs 1 crore Vizag Open golf championship at the East Point Golf Club here on Saturday.

For the 42-year-old Thangaraja (71-73-70-66, who was overnight tied ninth and trailing the lead by a massive seven shots, the five-year long wait for a title has finally ended.

It was a sensational and error-free last round to triumph by one stroke at a total of eight-under 280 by the Sri Lankan which separated him from the rest of the contenders.

Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma (67-68-73-73) finished runner-up at seven-under 281 as a result of his fourth round of 73.

The quartet of Samarth Dwivedi (68), Om Prakash Chouhan (69), Saarthak Chhibber (70) and Harendra Gupta (69), took tied-third place at six-under 282.

Thanga, as he is popularly known, bagged the winning cheque worth Rs. 15 lakhs to take a giant stride from 24th to sixth position in the TATA Steel PGTI Rankings and become the 11th winner on the PGTI this season in as many events.

Thangaraja, playing three groups ahead of the leader group, made an early charge with long birdie conversions on the second and fourth holes and a great approach to set up a tap-in birdie on the fifth. He added another birdie on the par-5 seventh after finding the green in two shots.

Also read | Indian badminton contingent departs for USA for BWF World Junior Championships

After making the turn at four-under for the day, Thanga made further inroads on the back-nine. His tee shot on the par-3 11th lipped out of the hole but handed him a birdie and an accurate approach on the 15th left him a three-footer for his sixth and last birdie of the day.

It was also his overall sixth professional win (with two wins coming on the Sri Lankan Tour). The 42-year-old ever-smiling Thanga will now be heading to Hangzhou, China, to represent his country at the Asian Games.

“I was just focusing on my own game today. I was in tremendous hitting form and landed the ball close to the hole on many occasions. Despite the five lipped-out putts, I had a decent day with the putter. I thought a score of seven to eight under could win me the title, so that was foremost on my mind after I had a great front-nine,” Thanga said even while thanking his friend and fellow professional C. Muniyappa for being his club-fitter.

Visakhapatnam’s Rahman Mehboob Shorif ended the week in tied 49th place at 12-over 300.

Final leaderboard
280: N Thangaraja (71-73-70-66; 281: Akshay Sharma (67-68-73-73); 282: Samarth Dwivedi (68-71-75-68); Om Prakash Chouhan (69-70-74-69); Saarthak Chhibber (68-73-71-70); Harendra Gupta (67-76-70-69).

Related stories

Related Topics

N. Thangaraja

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC score, ISL 2023-24: Kick-off at 8 PM IST; Lineups out; MBSG vs PFC updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023, Opening ceremony LIVE updates: China’s President Xi Jinping declares Hangzhou 2022 Asiad open
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sri Lanka’s N. Thangaraja wins Vizag Open golf championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rahul Dravid’s son Samit named in Karnataka Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023-24 squad
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, September 23
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Sri Lanka’s N. Thangaraja wins Vizag Open golf championship
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vizag Open Golf: Sunhit Bishnoi overtakes Akshay Sharma to lead after third round
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Vizag Open Golf: Akshay Sharma in lead after round two
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Mohammad Sanju takes early lead in Vizag Open Golf
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Phil Mickelson says he’s done gambling and is on the road to being ‘‘the person I want to be’‘
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC score, ISL 2023-24: Kick-off at 8 PM IST; Lineups out; MBSG vs PFC updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023, Opening ceremony LIVE updates: China’s President Xi Jinping declares Hangzhou 2022 Asiad open
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sri Lanka’s N. Thangaraja wins Vizag Open golf championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rahul Dravid’s son Samit named in Karnataka Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023-24 squad
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, September 23
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment