Indian badminton contingent departs for USA for BWF World Junior Championships

Following a training camp, conducted by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), the Indian contingent has left for the USA where it will be participating in the BWF World Junior Championships 2023, to be held in Spokane, USA from September 25 to October 8.

Spearheaded by the Odisha Open 2022 champion Unnati Hooda and the two-time U-19 All India Junior Ranking champion Ayush Shetty, a 16-member squad took part in the BAI’s preparatory camp at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati from September 1 to 20.

“The three-week training camp was aimed at strengthening skills of players and also improving team bonding as they will be competing in the team championship along with individual events. I am confident that this camp has helped players to bond and know each other better,” BAI General Secretary, Sanjay Mishra, said.

The players took part in training under the watchful eyes of singles coach Park Tae-sang, Umendra Rana, Rinky Singh and doubles coach Akshay Dewalkar, the former international shuttler, along with the other coaches of the NCE.

The championships will commence with the team event, scheduled from September 25 to 30, followed by the individual event to be held from October 2 to 8.

India has been placed in Group D along with Germany, Brazil, Cook Islands and the Dominican Republic and will kickstart its campaign against Cook Islands on September 25. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the next stage.

India’s S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian had won the silver medal in the boys’ singles in the last edition of World Junior Championships held in Spain in 2022.

Indian Junior Badminton Squad (Team Event) Boys’ Singles: Ayush Shetty, Tushar Suveer, Lokesh Reddy, Nicholas Nathan Raj Girls’ Singles: Unnati Hooda, Tara Shah, Devika Sihag, Shriyanshi Valishetty Boys’ Doubles: Nicholas Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer, Divyam Arora/Mayank Rana Girls’ Doubles: Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma, Vennala K/Shriyanshi Valishetty Mixed Doubles: Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, Sathwik Reddy K/Vaishnavi Khadkekar