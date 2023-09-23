MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian badminton contingent departs for USA for BWF World Junior Championships

The championships will commence with the team event, scheduled from September 25 to 30, followed by the individual event to be held from October 2 to 8.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 19:09 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Unnati Hooda will be spearheading the Indian contingent.
FILE PHOTO: Unnati Hooda will be spearheading the Indian contingent. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Unnati Hooda will be spearheading the Indian contingent. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Following a training camp, conducted by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), the Indian contingent has left for the USA where it will be participating in the BWF World Junior Championships 2023, to be held in Spokane, USA from September 25 to October 8.

Spearheaded by the Odisha Open 2022 champion Unnati Hooda and the two-time U-19 All India Junior Ranking champion Ayush Shetty, a 16-member squad took part in the BAI’s preparatory camp at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati from September 1 to 20.

“The three-week training camp was aimed at strengthening skills of players and also improving team bonding as they will be competing in the team championship along with individual events. I am confident that this camp has helped players to bond and know each other better,” BAI General Secretary, Sanjay Mishra, said.

The players took part in training under the watchful eyes of singles coach Park Tae-sang, Umendra Rana, Rinky Singh and doubles coach Akshay Dewalkar, the former international shuttler, along with the other coaches of the NCE.

The championships will commence with the team event, scheduled from September 25 to 30, followed by the individual event to be held from October 2 to 8.

India has been placed in Group D along with Germany, Brazil, Cook Islands and the Dominican Republic and will kickstart its campaign against Cook Islands on September 25. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the next stage.

Also read | Handball at Asian Games 2023: Full schedule - dates, time, venues

India’s S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian had won the silver medal in the boys’ singles in the last edition of World Junior Championships held in Spain in 2022.

Indian Junior Badminton Squad (Team Event)
Boys’ Singles: Ayush Shetty, Tushar Suveer, Lokesh Reddy, Nicholas Nathan Raj
Girls’ Singles: Unnati Hooda, Tara Shah, Devika Sihag, Shriyanshi Valishetty
Boys’ Doubles: Nicholas Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer, Divyam Arora/Mayank Rana
Girls’ Doubles: Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma, Vennala K/Shriyanshi Valishetty
Mixed Doubles: Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, Sathwik Reddy K/Vaishnavi Khadkekar
Indian Junior Badminton Squad (Individual Event)
Boys’ Singles: Ayush Shetty, Tushar Suveer, Lokesh Reddy
Girls’ Singles: Unnati Hooda, Tara Shah, Devika Sihag
Boys’ Doubles: Nicholas Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer, Divyam Arora/Mayank Rana
Girls’ Doubles: Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma, Vennala K/Shriyanshi Valishetty
Mixed Doubles: Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, Sathwik Reddy K/Vaishnavi Khadkekar

Related stories

Related Topics

BWF World Junior Championships /

Unnati Hooda

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; MBSG vs PFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian badminton contingent departs for USA for BWF World Junior Championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023, Opening ceremony LIVE updates: China’s President Xi Jinping declares Hangzhou 2022 Asiad open
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: India eyes series win, Australia looks to snap losing streak in potential run-fest
    Lalith Kalidas
  5. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC completes signing of Oswaldo Alanis
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Indian badminton contingent departs for USA for BWF World Junior Championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam eye ‘golden moments’ ahead of Para Asian Games
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Anupama, the introvert in India’s badminton women’s team, looks to roar on court at Asian Games
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Christie, Yamaguchi win Hong Kong Open titles
    AFP
  5. Satwik-Chirag: Consistency will be the key to success in Asian Games
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; MBSG vs PFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian badminton contingent departs for USA for BWF World Junior Championships
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023, Opening ceremony LIVE updates: China’s President Xi Jinping declares Hangzhou 2022 Asiad open
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: India eyes series win, Australia looks to snap losing streak in potential run-fest
    Lalith Kalidas
  5. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC completes signing of Oswaldo Alanis
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment