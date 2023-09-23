MagazineBuy Print

Handball at Asian Games 2023: Full schedule - dates, time, venues

India has sent a 16-member women’s contingent at the Asian Games. The country has not sent any male team to Hangzhou.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 17:46 IST

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India has sent a 16-member women’s contingent at the Asian Games. 
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India has sent a 16-member women's contingent at the Asian Games.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India has sent a 16-member women’s contingent at the Asian Games.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Handball at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou is scheduled to be held between September 24 and October 5, with all matches to take place at the Zhejiang Normal University Xiaoshan Gymnasium.

India has sent a 16-member women’s contingent to Hangzhou. The country has not sent the men’s team.

Following is the full schedule for all women’s handball match at the 19th Asian Games.

Asian Games 2023 India handball schedule
September 24, Sunday - Women’s Preliminary Round Group B - 11:30 AM IST
September 24, Sunday - Women’s Preliminary Round Group A - 1:30 PM IST
September 24, Sunday - Women’s Preliminary Round Group B - 3:30 PM IST
September 25, Monday - Women’s Preliminary Round Group B - 11:30 AM IST
September 25, Monday - Women’s Preliminary Round Group A - 1:30 PM IST
September 25, Monday - Women’s Preliminary Round Group B - 3:30 PM IST
September 27, Wednesday - Women’s Preliminary Round Group B - 10:30 AM IST
September 27, Wednesday - Women’s Preliminary Round Group A - 12:30 PM IST
September 27, Wednesday - Women’s Preliminary Round Group A - 2:30 PM IST
September 27, Wednesday - Women’s Preliminary Round Group B - 4:30 PM IST
September 29, Friday - Women’s Preliminary Round Group B - 11:30 AM IST
September 29, Friday - Women’s Preliminary Round Group A - 1:30 PM IST
September 29, Friday - Women’s Preliminary Round Group B - 3:30 PM IST
September 30, Saturday - Women’s Preliminary Round Group B - 11:30 AM IST
September 30, Saturday - Women’s Preliminary Round Group A - 1:30 PM IST
September 30, Saturday - Women’s Preliminary Round Group B - 3:30 PM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Women’s Semifinal - 9:30 AM IST
October 3, Tuesday - Women’s Semifinal - 11:30 AM IST
October 5, Thursday - Women’s Bronze Medal Match - 10:30 AM IST
October 5, Thursday - Women’s Gold Medal Match - 2:30 PM IST

