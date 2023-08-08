MagazineBuy Print

PGA Tour unveils 2024 FedExCup schedule

The season, consisting of 36 events, tees off in January with The Sentry in Hawaii and concludes in August at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina, with 70 players advancing to the playoffs.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 08:19 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The season will also feature eight “signature” events with a limited field.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The season will also feature eight "signature" events with a limited field. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The season will also feature eight “signature” events with a limited field. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The PGA Tour on Monday unveiled its 2024 schedule for the FedExCup regular season that will see a return to a calendar-year programme and the playoff champion pocketing a record 25 million USD bonus.

The season, consisting of 36 events, tees off in January with The Sentry in Hawaii and concludes in August at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina, with 70 players advancing to the playoffs.

Three playoff tournaments culminating with the 30-player Tour Championship at East Lake will determine the winner of the 25 million USD payout, an increase from the 18 million USD that will be paid out to this year’s champion.

The season will also feature eight “signature” events with a limited field.

Those include three player-hosted invitationals - The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial - which will have a 36-hole cut and increased prize money.

Also Read: Jon Rahm claims 4M USD PGA Tour bonus

The other five - The Sentry, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, and Travelers Championship - will have no cut.

“We are excited about the roll-out of the PGA Tour’s reimagined schedule and what the season will offer to our fans: a January start with stars competing head-to-head more often, alongside the weekly drama of life-altering moments and the emergence of new stars,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

The 2023 FedExCup regular season concluded on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship with Jon Rahm atop the leaderboard heading into the playoffs, which begin on Thursday with the St. Jude Championship in Memphis.

