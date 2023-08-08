Jon Rahm claims 4M USD PGA Tour bonus

Jon Rahm’s season-ending spot atop the FedExCup leaderboard has earned him a 4 million USD bonus.

This weekend’s Wyndham Championship marked the end of the 2022-23 regular season. In 17 starts, Rahm won four times -- including The Masters -- and posted 10 top-10 finishes.

Rahm’s bonus was part of a 20 million USD pot divided among the 10 top finishers in the FedExCup standings.

The Spaniard is No. 3 in the world but is ahead of No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy in FedExCup points.

Scheffler earned a 3 million USD bonus, with McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, receiving a check for 2.4 million USD.

Rahm, 28, said the first-place points finish and bonus serves as “a reminder of the season I put together and all of the hard work and support the team put in to get there. I try my hardest to win each and every time I tee it up in a tournament, and this award is a great acknowledgement of that goal.”

Other players to earn bonuses were fourth-place finisher Max Homa (2 million USD), Wyndham Clark (2 million USD), Brian Harman (1.7 million USD), Norway’s Viktor Hovland (1.4 million USD), Keegan Bradley (1.2 million USD), Rickie Fowler (1.1 million USD) and Tony Finau (1 million USD).