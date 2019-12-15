More Sports Golf Golf Presidents Cup 2019: Tiger Woods breaks record for most wins American superstar Tiger Woods has the most wins - 27 - in Presidents Cup history now as he outclassed Abraham Ancer on Sunday. Sacha Pisani at Royal Melbourne Golf Club 15 December, 2019 09:32 IST Tiger Woods at the 2019 Presidents Cup. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani at Royal Melbourne Golf Club 15 December, 2019 09:32 IST Tiger Woods broke the record for the most matches won in Presidents Cup history on Sunday. United States playing captain Woods outclassed International opponent Abraham Ancer 3 and 2 in the deciding singles session for his 27th victory. American superstar Woods equalled Phil Mickelson's all-time record in Friday's foursomes at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, where he has remained perfect this week with three wins. Woods - a 15-time major winner - has put the defending champion, USA, on track for an eighth consecutive Presidents Cup title. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.