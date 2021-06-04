Gangjee swept aside by heavy rain and strong winds in Japan

India's Rahil Gangjee was swept aside by heavy rain and gusty winds as he missed the cut in the Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup Shishido Hills here on Friday.

Gangjee, who battled to 2-over 73 in the first round held out well on the front nine, which he played in one-over. At that stage he was 3-over for the tournament and very much inside the cut which looked likely at 6-over as conditions worsened.

However, the Indian bogeyed 10th, 11th and 13th, double bogeyed 14th and the extremely difficult 17th for a 7-over 42 on back nine and a day's card of 79, which saw him miss the cut. Also missing the cut was Shaun Norris, who recently won the Golf Partner Pro-Am.

Ryosuke Kinoshita played superbly for 3-under 68 on a day when players were drenched in heavy rain and at one time it looked the round might be called off. However, the staff at Shishido Hills did a great job to make it playable.

Ryosuke, with 67-68, was -7 and led the field ahead of rookie pro Yuki Furukawa (67-72) and Kunihiro Kamii (70-69). Defending champion Mikumu Horikawa was tied 10th at even par.

Some players, who still have to complete their second round, will do so on Saturday.