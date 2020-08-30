Golf

Rory McIlroy uncertain about Tour Championship with first child on way

The 31-year-old confirmed on Saturday, after the third round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, that his wife Erica was expected to give birth any day.

Reuters
30 August, 2020 08:14 IST

Golf might take a backseat momentarily for Rory McIlroy.   -  Getty Images

Reuters
30 August, 2020 08:14 IST

Defending FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy acknowledged being distracted over the last few weeks but says it is because he is ready to walk out on the season-ending Championships to attend the birth of his first child.

The 31-year-old confirmed on Saturday, after the third round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, that his wife Erica was expected to give birth any day.

READ Shubhankar Sharma misses cut at UK Championship

“My mind has been wandering the last few weeks,” McIlroy told reporters after he shot a three-over-par 73 to slip into a tie for sixth on two-over 212 and three shots behind co-leaders Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson.

“We're about to be parents very soon, so we're super excited ... and can't wait for her to get here.”

McIlroy added that he had been waiting for the phone call telling him that it was time to head home for more than a week and he would have no hesitation in walking off, even if during the final Tour Championship in Atlanta.

READ European Tour golf heading to Cyprus for the first time

“I'm going to play in many more Tour Championships, and it's only going to be the birth of your first child once,” he said.

“That trumps anything else.”

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Captain Cool Special
 Related