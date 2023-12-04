Scottie Scheffler clinches Hero World Challenge title; Woods ends in 18th place

Third time was the charm for Scottie Scheffler. After finishing second in the 2021 and 2022 editions of the Hero World Challenge, Scheffler went the distance and claimed the title here on Sunday.

A bogey free four-under 68 in the final round did the job for Scheffler (20-under 268 overall), who finished a comfortable three shots ahead of nearest rival Sepp Straka.

“It was really cool for me two years ago just to get into this tournament. I had seen the Hero World Challenge pretty much my entire life and it seemed like such a fun time. It’s definitely nice to win.. Finishing second is not nearly as good a feeling as finishing first,” Scheffler, the World No. 1, said.

Scheffler will enter 2024 full of confidence. “It’s definitely nice to have the momentum of a win as I get into preparing for next season,” he said.

Matt Fitzpatrick (70) and Justin Thomas (67) could not mount a challenge as Scheffler claimed his third win of the year.

Tiger Woods returned a 72 to finish in 18th spot. Woods, returning from an injury, was happy to get through the four rounds.

“I think I have come a long way from being a bit rusty to playing four rounds. Just the physicality of playing and competing again - I haven’t done this in a while. It was nice to get out there with the guys and have some fun,” Woods said.

The 2021 and 2022 champion, Viktor Hovland, made up for disappointing three rounds with a stellar nine-under 63 on Sunday. Hovland (nine-under 279) finished 10th.

Collin Morikawa was assessed a two-stroke penalty for violating Model Local Rule G-11, which restricts players from using green-reading materials other than their yardage book that has been approved for use in the competition. Morikawa finished seventh.