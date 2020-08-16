Sharma shoots one-under 70 in third round at Celtic Classic

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma played another sub-par round of one-under 70 but that was not enough to see him move up in the Celtic Classic on the European Tour.

Sharma, who just about squeezed inside the cut line, is two-under 211 and placed 66th.

In the third round, Sharma had two bogeys and three birdies.

READ | Ladies Scottish Open: Tvesa makes cut; Aditi, Diksha miss out

He dropped as many as six bogeys in last three days in the stretch between fourth and seventh, while he has had three more on the others. Interestingly, the stretch between ninth and 12th has seen him register six birdies.

Sharma has one more day to try and get to a higher finish at the Celtic Links, which is the fourth tournament in the six-event UK Swing.

Connor Syme carded a tournament-low eight-under par round of 63 to take a one stroke lead into the final day as he searched for a maiden European Tour win.

The Scotsman started the third round four strokes behind halfway leader Sam Horsfield, but quickly made a move with three birdies on the front nine.

The 25-year-old carded five birdies on the back nine as he went on to sign for a 15-under par total, one stroke ahead of Horsfield.

READ | No roars at Augusta as Masters to be played without fans

Horsfield, who is seeking his second title since the European Tour season resumed after winning the Hero Open a fortnight ago, parred the first eight holes before his first birdie of the day on the ninth. Two gains followed on the 14th and 16th holes as, like Syme, he returned a blemish-free card.

Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg carded a bogey-free six-under par 65 to move up to third place on 13-under par, one stroke ahead of Thomas Detry of Belgium, England’s Andrew Johnston and Adrian Meronk of Poland.