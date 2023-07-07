MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Thai golfer disqualified at US Women’s Open when caddie uses rangefinder

The USGA said the Thai’s caddie used the distance-measuring device on multiple occasions. She was even par through the 14th hole — having started on No. 10 — when she was disqualified.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 08:56 IST , PEBBLE BEACH, California - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Natthakritta Vongtaveelap of Thailand looks on from the 13th green during the second round of the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey on June 2, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Natthakritta Vongtaveelap of Thailand looks on from the 13th green during the second round of the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey on June 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Natthakritta Vongtaveelap of Thailand looks on from the 13th green during the second round of the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey on June 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap of Thailand only made it through five holes Thursday in the US Women’s Open when she was disqualified for her caddie using a rangefinder.

The USGA said the Thai’s caddie used the distance-measuring device on multiple occasions. She was even par through the 14th hole — having started on No. 10 — when she was disqualified.

Such devices are allowed at LPGA Tour-sanctioned events except for the U.S. Women’s Open, which is run by the USGA, and the Women’s British Open run by the R&A.

Vongtaveelap missed the cut last week in the Women’s PGA Championship. The PGA of America allows rangefinders, hopeful it will help with the pace of play for when players get out of position and might need extra time to measure distances.

Related stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thai golfer disqualified at US Women’s Open when caddie uses rangefinder
    AP
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 3 Live Score: Pujara puts West Zone in control; North Zone leads by 54 runs vs South
    Team Sportstar
  3. Defender Cesar Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid after 11 seasons with Chelsea
    AP
  4. France star footballer Mbappe visits father’s native Cameroon
    AFP
  5. Ashes 2023: Australia hero Marsh doubted he’d play another Test
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Thai golfer disqualified at US Women’s Open when caddie uses rangefinder
    AP
  2. Sergio Garcia to miss first British Open in 25 years
    Reuters
  3. PGA officials, but not LIV, to testify before US lawmakers
    AFP
  4. Tiger Woods: No knowledge of leaked anti-LIV talking points
    Reuters
  5. Bernhard Langer sets PGA Tour Champions career victory record
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thai golfer disqualified at US Women’s Open when caddie uses rangefinder
    AP
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 3 Live Score: Pujara puts West Zone in control; North Zone leads by 54 runs vs South
    Team Sportstar
  3. Defender Cesar Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid after 11 seasons with Chelsea
    AP
  4. France star footballer Mbappe visits father’s native Cameroon
    AFP
  5. Ashes 2023: Australia hero Marsh doubted he’d play another Test
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment