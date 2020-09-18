More Sports Golf Golf Pieters moves into U.S. Open lead, bright start for Johnson Former champions Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will be among the marquee names going out in the afternoon wave at the U.S. Open. Reuters 18 September, 2020 20:13 IST Thomas Pieters plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship. - AP Reuters 18 September, 2020 20:13 IST Belgium's Thomas Pieters was making a morning charge at the U.S. Open on Friday, moving to the top of the second round leaderboard on a cold breezy day at Winged Foot Golf Club.After ideal scoring conditions on Thursday, Winged Foot looked ready to show its teeth with only a handful of early starters playing under par. Tvesa Malik cards one-under 70, lies seventh in Open de France Pieters, who missed the cut at two previous U.S. Opens, started his round with a birdie at the first, picked up another at the fifth and narrowly missed a third at nine to make the turn at six-under, one clear of overnight leader Justin Thomas.World number one Dustin Johnson, after an opening-round three-over 73 and playing the back nine first, was also looking to make his move as he got an overcast day off to a bright start with a birdie at the 10th and a second at 15.Former champions Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will be among the marquee names going out in the afternoon wave.Woods, like Johnson, will have work to do after an opening-round 73, while Northern Irishman McIlroy will look to build on his first round 67. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.