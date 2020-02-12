Tiger Woods looking into Premier Golf League following approach

Tiger Woods has "delved into the details" after receiving an approach from the Premier Golf League.

A newly proposed schedule that would rival the PGA Tour, the Premier Golf League wants to stage an 18-event season that sees each tournament played over 54 holes, rather than 72.

There would be a team element involved too, with the 48 competitors split into groups of four. Total prize money will reportedly be $240million (£185m).

Speaking ahead of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, Woods confirmed he and his team are looking into the potential plans that would see the world's best playing together on a regular basis.

ALSO READ| Aman Raj in lead, Shubhankar makes quiet start in PGTI Players Championship

"My team's been aware of it and we've delved into the details of it and trying to figure it out just like everyone else,'' Woods told the media.

"We've been down this road before with World Golf Championships and other events being started. There's a lot of information that we're still looking at and whether it's reality or not, but just like everybody else, we're looking into it.

"I think just like all events, you're trying to get the top players to play more collectively. It's one of the reasons why we instituted the World Golf Championships, because we were only getting the top players together five times a year: the four majors and the Players.

"We wanted to showcase the top players on more than just those occasions.

"So, this is a natural evolution, whether or not things like this are going to happen, but ideas like this are going to happen going forward, whether it's now or any other time in the future."

Woods is tournament host for the Genesis Invitational this week but has yet to win the tournament in 12 previous attempts.