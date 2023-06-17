Magazine

Injured Woods to miss British Open

Woods withdrew from the third round of the Masters in April due to injury and will not return in time for the British Open.

Published : Jun 17, 2023 07:56 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File Photo: Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman on the 18th green during the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor on July 4 2022. | Photo Credit: AP
Tiger Woods will miss next month’s British Open at the Royal Liverpool course as the American star recovers from surgery.

Woods withdrew from the third round of the Masters in April due to injury and will not return in time for the British Open.

ALSO READ
DeChambeau: ‘Not as much tension’ at US Open after PGA Tour-LIV partnership

Woods said he suffered plantar fasciitis at the Masters and the 47-year-old then had a subtalar fusion procedure in New York to address a problem caused by a previous fracture of a bone in his ankle joint.

The 15-time major winner did not compete in the US PGA Championship at Oak Hill in May or this week’s US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

Woods won a third British Open title at Royal Liverpool in 2006 in his first tournament since the death of his father Earl two months earlier.

But British Open organisers have confirmed Woods will not make an emotional return to the Hoylake course in July.

“We have been advised that Tiger won’t be playing at Royal Liverpool,” an R&A spokesman said.

ALSO READ
Johnson leads LIV charge at US Open, two back of leaders

“We wish him all the best with his recovery.”

Woods missed the cut in the 150th British Open at St Andrews last year.

His withdrawal from the latest edition will place further scrutiny on whether he will return to golf.

Before the Masters this year, Woods suggested it could be the last time he was able to compete at Augusta National.

In February 2021, he feared his leg would have to be amputated due to the serious injuries he suffered in a car accident in Los Angeles.

Related Topics

Tiger Woods /

British Open

