Tvesa, Diksha make cut in Czech Ladies Open

India's Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar carded 72 and 73 respectively in the second round to make the cut at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open in Beroun, Czech Republic.

Tvesa (70-72) was two-under 142 and tied-35th, while Diksha (70-73) was one-under 143 and tied-44th. The final-round cut fell at two-over-par.

Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen, whose sole win on the Ladies European Tour came in India at the Hero Women’s Indian Open in 2015, shot a second round of seven-under 65 to take a six-shot lead at 16-under-par heading into the final round.

Tvesa, who is playing her first full season on the Ladies European Tour, had two birdies and both came on par-3s, at the sixth and 17th. She dropped a shot on par-3 fourth and the par-5 seventh, where she had an eagle a day earlier. Diksha completed the opening round on Friday with a card of two-under 70.

Aditi makes the cut

India’s Aditi Ashok carded three-under 68 to make the cut at the weather-hit Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Playing her first LPGA event in the United States in 2020, Aditi was two-under through six holes in the second round when play stopped due to inclement weather.

That didn't deter Aditi, who birdied fourth and fifth and then 14th and 16th when action resumed. She was cruising at four-under through 16 holes.

Aditi dropped a lone bogey on 17th and then parred the 18th to take her total to five-under 137. She is now tied-28th ahead of the final round late on Sunday.