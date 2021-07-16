Tvesa Malik moves to tied second in Gant Ladies Open

India's Tvesa Malik continued her great summer run as she fired three birdies in a four-hole stretch in the first round of the Gant Ladies Open in Turku, Finland, to lie tied second.

Tvesa, who has not qualified for the Olympics, had three birdies between 14th and 17th greens to register a score of three-under 68 on the opening day of this Ladies European Tour event at Aura Golf. She is two shots behind leader Ursula Wikstrom (66) of Finland.

Among other Indians, Diksha Dagar, who was part of the winning team in Aramco Team Series in London last week, was T-18 with 72, while Vani Kapoor (77) was T-74 and Astha Madan (79) was T-95th.

Tvesa, 25, visiting Finland for the first time, got off to a pleasing start.

'Great greens'

"The greens are rolling really pure, so I was excited to play on such great greens. It is my first time here in Finland and I am enjoying it," she said.

"The weather is very similar to back home, so I'm feeling quite at home with that. I had four birdies today, I made some good putts coming in in the last few holes. The greens are rolling quite good, and it was important to make a few of them.

"I would like to get better than my career-best of T-6 at the 2019 Hero Indian Open and Jabra Ladies Open this year. So there is a lot of incentive to do that," she added.

Wikstrom, who was out in the first group of the day, started on the 10th tee and carded a round of five-under-par, which included seven birdies and two bogeys. Argentina's Magdalena Simmermacher and Tvesa, both sit two strokes behind the leader on three-under-par.

Four players are tied for fourth place on two-under-par, including 2021 Race to Costa del Sol leader Atthaya Thitikul, Spain's Noemi Jimenez Martin and Harang Lee, and Austria's Christine Wolf.

Finland's Leena Makkonen sits in solo eighth place on one-under-par, while there are nine players level par for the tournament, including five Finns.