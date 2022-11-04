Golf

Ueda holds one-shot lead in LPGA Toto Classic after 2nd round

Ueda, who was won this event twice, was 10-under and a shot clear of fellow Japanese players Miyu Yamashita and Ai Suzuki.

AP
SHIGA, JAPAN 04 November, 2022 16:47 IST
SHIGA, JAPAN 04 November, 2022 16:47 IST
Japanese player Momoko Ueda watches her tee shot on the seventh hole at the LPGA Tour’s Toto Japan Classic at the Seta Golf Club in Shiga, Japan on Friday.

Japanese player Momoko Ueda watches her tee shot on the seventh hole at the LPGA Tour’s Toto Japan Classic at the Seta Golf Club in Shiga, Japan on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

Ueda, who was won this event twice, was 10-under and a shot clear of fellow Japanese players Miyu Yamashita and Ai Suzuki.

Motoko Ueda had a 3-under 69 on Friday to hold a one-shot lead after the second round of the LPGA’s Toto Classic.

Ueda, who was won this event twice, was 10-under and a shot clear of fellow Japanese players Miyu Yamashita and Ai Suzuki. Yamashita carded a 68 and Suzuki had a 70.

Ueda was not happy about her round after opening on Thursday with a 65.

“My tee shots and putts were not so good compared with yesterday,” she said. “I was thinking during the round that it’s going to be a tough day.”

Attahaya Thitikul of Thailand, the LPGA’s No. 1-ranked player, had 67 and was four shots off the lead. Saiki Fujita of Japan had the best round of the day with a 66 and was three shots off the pace.

Thitikul says she is being powered by Japanese food.

“I just talked with my caddie,” she said. “We’re not going to eat the same thing every day, so we’re going to change every dinner. I think the first two days we had sushi, and then yesterday ramen, and today ramen, so I have to find something for tomorrow and the next day.

Read more stories on Golf.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Best of Tokyo 2020: Aditi Ashok gets India to wake up and learn golf, finishes a remarkable fourth

On this day in 2001, Woods completes the 'Tiger Slam'

The Masters 2021 Preview: Can Dustin Johnson retain his crown?

Slide shows

Five Ryder Cup players to watch

Jason's day out

Rory McIlroy regains No. 1 spot

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us