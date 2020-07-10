More Sports Golf Golf Workday Charity Open: Frittelli, Watney and McCarthy tee off in Ohio Dylan Frittelli, Nick Watney and Denny McCarthy completed the first round of the PGA Tour's Workday Charity Open after all three spent 10 days in quarantine following positive COVID-19 tests. Reuters 10 July, 2020 08:43 IST Nick Watney of the United States hands his club to his caddie on the 15th hole during the first round of the Workday Charity Open on July 09, 2020 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 10 July, 2020 08:43 IST Dylan Frittelli, Nick Watney and Denny McCarthy completed the first round of the PGA Tour's Workday Charity Open on Thursday after all three spent 10 days in quarantine following positive COVID-19 tests.The trio were allowed to play after the Tour updated its return-to-work protocols on Wednesday and were grouped together at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio.Under the revised protocols, a player who tests positive can return after spending 10 days in self-isolation from the point the symptoms originated and has not shown symptoms, such as a fever or cough, for three days.READ| Tiger Woods ready to return, commits to Memorial Tournament Frittelli told reporters on Thursday he was happy to be back on the course after testing positive during the Travelers Championship last month. He tested positive twice this week but has only ever had minor symptoms.“The Tour is trying to monitor things as they move, and scientists and biologists are still figuring stuff out today,” said the South African, who won his lone PGA Tour event last year at the John Deere Classic.“I'm glad the Tour have kept their finger on the pulse.”PGA Tour medical advisor Dr. Tom Hospel had said on Wednesday that in the beginning stages of the illness the virus is assumed to be an “active virus that can cause infection”.READ| COVID-19: Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup postponed But as time passes and as symptoms resolve, “the theory is that this virus, this particle that's being detected in the nasopharyngeal swab, is no longer active or contagious.”Frittelli would have been defending his John Deere title this week but the event was scrapped due to the pandemic, which forced the tour to suspend play for three months and has not allowed fans to attend events since it resumed in mid-June.Frittelli and McCarthy each fired 73s while Watney shot a 77. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.