The eighth edition of hockey Asian Champions Trophy will get underway in Hulunbuir on Sunday.

India is the defending champion after it won the title for a record fourth time in Chennai in 2023. India is also coming into the tournament on the back of winning bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics last month.

The tournament will begin on September 8 where the six teams involved will play each other in a round robin format before the top four teams qualify to the semifinals.

The semifinals are scheduled for September 16, while the third place playoff match and the final will take place on September 17.

Where is the Asian Champions Trophy held?

The 2024 Asian Champions Trophy will be held at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China.

Which are the teams participating in the Asian Champions Trophy?

The 2024 Asian Champions Trophy will be competed between India, China, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea.

What is India’s squad at the Asian Champions Trophy?

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera; Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit; Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen; Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh

What’s India’s schedule at the Asian Champions Trophy?

Sept. 8: India vs China (3.30 pm), Sept. 9: India vs Japan (1.15 pm), Sept. 11: Malaysia vs India (1.15 pm), Sept. 12: India vs South Korea (1.15 pm), Sept. 14: India vs Pakistan (1.15 pm)

Where to watch Asian Champions trophy live on TV?

The 2024 Asian Champions trophy will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD TV channels.

Where to watch Asian Champions trophy live online?

The 2024 Asian Champions trophy will be streamed live on Sony LIV website and app.