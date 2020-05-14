More Sports Hockey Hockey Balbir Sr suffers two more cardiac arrests, remains critical The triple Olympic medallist had suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning as well and has been on ventilator support since then. PTI Chandigarh 14 May, 2020 14:24 IST Balbir Singh at his residence in Chandigarh on February 26, 2020. - Akhilesh Kumar PTI Chandigarh 14 May, 2020 14:24 IST Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior has suffered two more cardiac arrests and he continues to be critical, his maternal grandson Kabir said, giving an update on his health condition on Thursday.The triple Olympic medallist had suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning as well and has been on ventilator support since then.“Nana ji suffered two more cardiac arrests yesterday. His condition has not deteriorated since then but continues to be very critical and on ventilator assistance,” said Kabir.The 96-year-old was hospitalised on Friday evening with high fever.In January last year, he was discharged from PGIMER, Chandigarh after spending 108 days in the hospital, where he underwent treatment for bronchial pneumonia. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos