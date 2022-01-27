Indian hockey great Charanjit Singh no more

Charanjit Singh, who captained the Indian team which won gold in the Olympics of 1964, died on Thursday at his home in Una, Himachal Pradesh. He suffered a cardiac arrest after prolonged age-related illnesses.

The former midfielder was 90 and would have turned 91 next month. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Charanjit suffered a stroke five years ago and had been paralysed since then.

ALSO READ - Regaining gold in Tokyo

“Dad was paralysed after suffering a stroke five years back. He used to walk with a stick but since the last couple of months, his health deteriorated and this morning he left us,” V. P, Singh, his son, told PTI.

Charanjit was also a member of the Indian team which won silver in the 1960 Games, and the team which won silver in the 1962 Asian Games. “His last rites will be performed today after my sister reaches Una from Delhi,” V. P. Singh said.

Charanjit’s wife had passed away 12 years ago. While his elder son is a doctor based in Canada, his younger son was next to him when he breathed his last. His only daughter is married and based in New Delhi.

His last rites will be performed on Thursday evening in Una.