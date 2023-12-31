FIH Hockey5s World Cup: Simranjeet to lead India men; Rajni to captain women’s side

Simranjeet Singh and Rajni Etimarpu will lead the men’s and women’s sides respectively as Hockey India on Sunday named the Indian teams for the upcoming FIH Hockey5s World Cup to be held in Muscat, Oman.

While the Hockey5s Women’s World Cup will be held between January 24 and 27, the men’s event is slated from January 28 to January 31.

Experienced goalkeeper Rajni will have defender Mahima Chaudhary as her deputy, while Mandeep Mor will be the vice-captain of the men’s team.

The women’s team also comprises Bansari Solanki as the second goalkeeper, with Akshata Abaso Dhekale and Jyoti Chhatri as defenders.

Among midfielders, Mariana Kujur and Mumtaz Khan have been named while Ajmina Kujur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal and Deepika Soreng have been named as forwards.

The Indian Women are grouped in Pool C along with Namibia, Poland and the United States.

A total of 16 teams will participate in the Hockey5s Women’s World Cup which includes Fiji, Malaysia, the Netherlands and hosts Oman in Pool A, while Australia, South Africa, Ukraine and Zambia are in Pool B and Pool D features New Zealand, Paraguay, Thailand and Uruguay.

“The team comprises young players with enough international experience and understanding of the challenges of playing a prestigious event such as the Hockey 5’s World Cup,” coach Soundarya said in a HI release.

“We are well prepared and are upbeat ahead of the tournament.” The Indian men’s team, led by Olympic bronze medallist Simranjeet, includes goalkeepers Suraj Karkera and Prashant Kumar Chauhan.

Mandeep Mor will be joined by Manjeet in defence, while midfield features Mohd Raheel Mouseen and Maninder Singh and forward-line comprises Pawan Rajbhar, Gurjot Singh and Uttam Singh along with captain Simranjeet.

Grouped in Pool B, India will play against Egypt, Jamaica and Switzerland to make the knockout rounds.

The other teams in the fray include the Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan and Poland in Pool A and Pool C features Australia, Kenya, New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago while Pool D includes Fiji, Malaysia, Oman and the United States.

“We have chosen a very balanced team with youth and experience for this exciting format of hockey,” coach Sardar Singh said.

“Several players in this squad already have the experience of playing this format and are eager to perform well. We have worked hard for this tournament and look forward to finishing on the podium.”