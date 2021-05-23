FIH honour for Odisha IAS officer Kartikeyan Pandian

Odisha IAS officer V. Kartikeyan Pandian has been conferred with the President's Award by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in recognition for his contribution to the promotion of hockey in Odisha.

The award was announced during the virtual conference organised by the FIH as part of its 47th Congress. "It’s a well-deserved acknowledgement for his outstanding contribution and services to hockey in Odisha," FIH stated.

“Congratulations to Mr. V Karthikeyan Pandian, IAS, and Private Secretary to Chief Minister, Odisha, on being recognised with the FIH Presidents Award during the 47th FIH Congress today”, Hockey India tweeted.

For his contribution towards development and promotion of hockey in #Odisha, Mr. V Karthikeyan Pandian, IAS and Private Secretary to Hon'ble @CMO_Odisha, has been accorded with the FIH Presidents Award during the #47thFIHCongress today.



Hearty Congratulations! https://t.co/9iHx4V5MTS — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) May 22, 2021

In March this year, Odisha had won the Sportstar Aces Awards for Best State for the promotion of Sport. Over the last decade, the eastern Indian state has been at the forefront of hosting major sports events, sponsoring national teams, creating several high-performance centres and strengthening its grassroots programmes.