FIH Junior World Cup: Hockey India names 24 players for preparatory camp

Hockey India on Saturday named 24 players in the core probable group for a preparatory camp ahead of the men’s junior World Cup scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 24. The camp will begin from Sunday at the venue for the mega event.

“The players will report to chief coach Graham Reid and coach B.J. Kariappa on 7 November for the preparatory camp ahead of the prestigious quadrennial event where 16 teams from across the world will vie for top honours,” HI said in a release.

The junior players were preparing for the showpiece in the camp which was being held in SAI, Bengaluru in a bio bubble over the past few months.

But now with less than three weeks left for the FIH event, “the core probable group will be vying to get used to the pitch at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium and get acclimatised ahead of the tournament.”