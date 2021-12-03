FIH Men's Junior World Cup 2021: India Juniors vs Germany Juniors Semifinal LIVE

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the FIH Men's Junior World Cup Semifinal clash between India and Germany at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you live updates from the match.

FIRST-QUARTER!!

AND WE ARE UNDERWAY!!

The players make their way out into the field, and it is time for the national anthems.

7:25 PM- Just five minutes till the match begins. Who will face Argentina in the final? Stay tuned to find out!!

India's Starting XI for the night!!

India Juniors Playing XI: Prasanth Chauhan (GK), Sanjay, Shardanand Tiwari, Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Vivek Sagar Prasad (C), R.Moirangthem, Gurmukh Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Kundal, Uttam Singh

Coach: Graham Reid

MATCH PREVIEW: Junior Hockey World Cup: India braces for stern German semifinal test

If keeping its defence intact was the primary task for India against Belgium, resisting the German raiders until the last second will be its number one priority in the semifinals of the men’s Hockey Junior World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium.

The way Germany fought back, scoring an equaliser in the final seconds of its quarterfinal match against Spain before going on to win the penalty shootout, spoke a lot about the six-time champion’s resilience.

READ: Government spent Rs 65 crore on Indian men's hockey teams in last 5 years

India chief Graham Reid rightly pointed out the young Germans’ strength. “You never rule Germany out, whatever the situation. They have proven that over the years,” said Reid about the opponent, which has 10 podium finishes in 11 appearances.

India, the most attacking and defensive team with 132 circle entries and 17 saves so far, must retain its composure as it did against Belgium.

Players like Sanjay and Yashdeep Siwach did a wonderful job to marshal the men at the back against Belgium. They will look forward to continuing their good work.

The last line of defence, goalkeepers Prashant and Pawan, blunted Belgium’s moves and would love to have another clean sheet.

READ: The hockey legacy of the Siwach family

The midfield, led by captain Vivek Sagar Prasad, will be eager to facilitate a fluid movement, and the alert forwards will try to make the most of the opportunities. India’s robust drag-flicking department must be eager to contribute to this in the host's quest for a spot in a second consecutive final.

Germany, which last won the title in Delhi in 2013, will look to have a balanced approach. “We need to keep defence (as our) first (priority). We have to control India’s game and put our game through,” said Germany coach Valentin Altenburg.

The likely absence of penalty corner specialist Benedikt Schwarzhaupt due to an injury may affect Germany.

9th--12th places: Korea bt Poland 3-2.

Full Squads

India Juniors: Pawan(GK), Sanjay, Shardanand Tiwari, Sunil Jojo, Abhishek Lakra, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Maninder Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Uttam Singh, Manjeet, Gurmukh Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Sudeep Chirmako, Ankit Pal, Vishnu Kant Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Prashant Kumar Chauhan(GK), Araijeet Singh Hundal, Yashdeep Siwach Germany Juniors: Benedikt Schwarzhaupt, Hannes Muller, Jean Danneberg, Michel Struthoff, Robert Duckscheer, Masi Pfandt, Erik Kleinlein, Christopher Kutter, Paul Smith, Moritz Ludwig, Maxmilian Seigburg, Antheus Barry, Anton Brinckman, Philip Holzmueller, Nicals Schippan, Mario Schachner, Aron Flatten, Matteo Poljaric

What TV channel will telecast India Juniors vs Germany Juniors match?

Star Sports 1 will telecast the semifinal clash between the India Juniors vs Germany Juniors .

How can I live stream India Juniors vs Germany Juniors fixture?

The live streaming of today’s semi-final match between India Juniors vs Germany Juniors can be live-streamed on Disney +Hotstar and also on Watch.hockey-India (https://watch.hockey/).