Hockey

Hockey World Cup, Pool C: Malaysia beats Chile 3-2 with a remarkable comeback

The Pool C World Cup match was a game of two halves with Chile dominating the opening two quarters before Malaysia found its rhythm in the second half.

Aashin Prasad
Rourkela 16 January, 2023 16:47 IST
Rourkela 16 January, 2023 16:47 IST
Ashran Hamsani (8) of Malaysia scored the equaliser against Chile, soon after which, his team found the winner in the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 match.

Ashran Hamsani (8) of Malaysia scored the equaliser against Chile, soon after which, his team found the winner in the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 match. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Pool C World Cup match was a game of two halves with Chile dominating the opening two quarters before Malaysia found its rhythm in the second half.

Malaysia pulled off a thrilling comeback 3-2 win over Chile in a Pool C World Cup match here at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Monday. The victory revived the Asian side’s hopes of progression into the knockouts.

It was a game of two halves with Chile dominating the opening two quarters before Malaysia found its rhythm in the second half. Chile was direct in its approach and came close to opening the scoring within the first 10 minutes when Raimundo Valenzuela’s swiped effort went narrowly wide.

The lead eventually came through Juan Amoroso’s powerful penalty corner in the 19th minute. Malaysia equalised through Razie Rahim’s successful penalty stroke after Shahril Saabah’s shot on goal was blocked by the foot of Andres Pizarro.

Also Read
Hockey World Cup 2023: Sreejesh and Pathak - India’s yin and yang in the goal

Chile, however, reclaimed the ascendancy three minutes later, when a deflection fell in the path of Martin Rodriguez, who reverse hit his finish to put his side ahead at the break.

Malaysia, which is ranked 12 places above its opponent, switched gears and started to impose its style. The Speedy Tigers moved the ball around with pace and started getting in between the defensive lines. The pressure was telling when the equaliser came in the 40th minute through Ashran Hamsani. A pass from the right side was deflected high and Hamsani smashed it into the net.

A minute later, Malaysia went ahead from a penalty corner. Injector Sumantri Norsyafiq pounced on a deflection from the drag-flicked effort and turned around to pull off a tomahawk effort past the ‘keeper.

Malaysia survived a couple of scares in the final quarter when it seemed like Chile had levelled through Franco Becerra, who cleverly flicked a powerful shot from outside the circle to wrong-foot the keeper. But a lengthy video referral overturned the goal as Becerra’s feet were outside the circle at the point of contact with the ball.

The win was secured for Malaysia just before the hooter went off when Hafizuddin Othman produced a save with his foot from a penalty corner.

RESULT:
Malaysia (Razie Rahim, Ashran Hamsani, Sumantri Norsyafiq) 3-2 Chile (Juan Amoroso, Martin Rodriguez)

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Hockey World Cup 2023: Fans undertake gruelling journey to witness Chile making debut

Hockey World Cup 2023: Hoping for an India vs Belgium final - 2018 WC-winning coach McLeod

‘Cradle of Indian hockey’ Rourkela embraces World Cup with joy

India announces 18-member squad for Hockey World Cup, Harmanpreet Singh named captain

Indian women’s team begins Nation’s Cup campaign against Chile with an eye on Pro League

India vs Australia hockey Tests: India concedes last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia 

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us