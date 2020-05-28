More Sports Hockey Hockey FIH, NAGRA sign a ten-year deal to deliver unique digital experience for fans In cooperation with the FIH, NAGRA will deploy and operate a direct-to-consumers sports platform that will create the “home of hockey” for the global community Team Sportstar 28 May, 2020 22:08 IST The platform will provide the FIH, Continental Federations, National Associations and clubs with a centralized management service for their millions of participants and fans. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 28 May, 2020 22:08 IST The International Hockey Federation (FIH, and NAGRA have signed a ten-year partnership to deliver a unique fan engagement service. The new platform will be the “home of hockey”, creating a central community for the 30 million players, fans, and officials worldwide. It will also benefit the global growth of the sport through new awareness, expanded fan engagement, and new sources of revenue for the FIH.Deployed and operated by NAGRA as a “sports-as-a-service” offering, the digital platform will be developed for web, mobile and smart TVs. It will include live matches, replays, highlights, videos, archives, news, articles, live scores, results, and statistics, as well as innovative social sharing functionality where fans and participants can capture and share instant moments online. The new service will be launched simultaneously with the resumption of live international matches. ALSO READ| Muneer Sait’s engrossing journey continues In addition, the platform will provide the FIH, Continental Federations, National Associations and clubs with a centralized management service for their millions of participants and fans. “Improving our digital engagement for the whole hockey community, and primarily our fans and athletes, has been one of our key objectives,” said Thierry Weil, FIH CEO. “We are thrilled – especially in this challenging period – to engage in a long-term partnership with a global technology leader to achieve our goals." ALSO READ|Pro Kabaddi League to ISL: The decade of financial avenues"This is the start of a wider journey that goes beyond just sports streaming,” said Jean-Luc Jezouin, SVP Sales Development for NAGRA. “ NAGRA's cloud-based video content management technologies and services and drive for innovative business transformation will enable the FIH to deliver a new level of engagement for the sport and provide hockey fans with an unmatched experience.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos