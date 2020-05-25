More Sports Hockey Hockey Balbir Singh Senior cremated with state honours The mortal remains of the three-time Olympic gold medallist was consigned to flames at an electric crematorium in Chandigarh, with his maternal grandson Kabir performing the last rites in the presence of Sikh priests. PTI Chandigarh 25 May, 2020 19:22 IST Balbir Singh with miniature India flags at his residence in Chandigarh. PTI Chandigarh 25 May, 2020 19:22 IST Hockey icon Balbir Singh Senior, who died at 96 after battling multiple health issues, was on Monday cremated here with full state honours, with Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi declaring that the Mohali stadium will be named after the legendary player.The mortal remains of the three-time Olympic gold medallist was consigned to flames at an electric crematorium here, with his maternal grandson Kabir performing the last rites in the presence of Sikh priests.READ | A day with the hockey legend Balbir Singh The legendary centre-forward is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons -- Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir.His sons are settled in Canada and he lived here with his daughter Sushbir and grandson Kabir. Sushbir, along with close relatives, was present at the funeral.Sodhi, who was also present at the funeral, said that Singh’s demise was a big blow not just for the sporting world, but also for the nation as a whole.He said the Mohali hockey stadium will be named after Singh.Former Indian hockey team captain Pargat Singh was also present.Senior officials of Punjab government and Chandigarh administration laid wreaths on Singh’s mortal remains.A police contingent fired three volley shots as a mark of respect to the departed soul.Singh’s body was earlier brought from the Fortis hospital at Mohali to his residence at Sector 36 from where it was taken to the crematorium in a bedecked vehicle. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos