Navneet after six Pro League losses: We are learning from mistakes, want to finish on a high

India is scheduled to face Germany and Great Britain in their last two games of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Published : Jun 05, 2024 15:17 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Navneet Kaur in action. (File Photo)
Navneet Kaur in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Navneet Kaur in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Six straight losses in FIH Pro League have completely exposed the Indian women’s hockey team’s weaknesses and vice-captain Navneet Kaur says the players are looking to learn from these setbacks in the last two outings to finish their campaign on a positive note.

India is scheduled to face Germany and Great Britain in their last two games of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

“We have faced tough challenges but each match has been a valuable learning experience for us. Despite the setbacks, our team has shown resilience and improvement, especially in our closely contested matches against Belgium and Great Britain,” Navneet was quoted as saying in a Hockey India press release.

“As we prepare to face Germany and Great Britain again in our remaining two matches, we are focused on analysing our previous performances and identifying areas for improvement. Our goal is to convert our hard work into positive results.

“We believe in our abilities and are determined to give our best performance on the field,” she added.

READ | FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian women’s team loses 2-3 to Great Britain

So far in the European leg, India suffered a 0-5 defeat against Argentina in its first match, followed by losses to Belgium (0-2 and 1-2). In its rematch against Argentina, India went down 0-3.

The team also faced defeats against Germany (1-3) and Great Britain (2-3).

“The journey so far has been challenging, but it has also brought us closer as a team. We are committed to working together, supporting each other, and pushing our limits to achieve our goals.

“The spirit and dedication within the team are strong, and we are motivated to finish the tournament on a high note,” asserted Navneet, who has netted two goals so far in the league.

Overall, the Indian team has accumulated eight points from the 14 games they have played.

Talking about the strategy for the remaining two matches and on the way forward for the Indian team, Navneet said, “Our focus now is on making the necessary adjustments and strategies to ensure we come out stronger in our remaining matches.

“Most of all, we are working on our weaknesses, building on our strengths, and staying united as a team.

“The experiences and lessons learned from our matches so far are invaluable. We are taking these forward to build a more cohesive and competitive team, aiming for better results and continued improvement in our game,” she added.

