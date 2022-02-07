FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 draw to be held on February 17

The draw for the pools of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 will be held on February 17 at 3:30 pm IST, as confirmed by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday.

The draw will define the pools of the pinnacle of the FIH women’s tournaments, which will be held from 1 to 17 July 2022 and involve 16 participating national teams.

It will be held at the facilities of the Museu Nacional de la Ciència i de la Tècnica de Catalunya (MNACTEC), in Terrassa, Spain and will be conducted by FIH CEO Thierry Weil, accompanied by Spanish international player Berta Bonastre as well as coach – and former international player - Santi Freixa.

Those include Spain and the Netherlands, as hosts of the competition, whilst Belgium, England, Germany and Ireland are the other European teams. Africa is represented by South Africa, recent winners of the Africa Cup of Nations.

From Asia, China, India, Japan and Korea have qualified, while Argentina, Canada and Chile are the three American teams for the tournament. Australia and New Zealand complete the draw from Oceania.

The Olympic Stadium of the Catalan town and the Wagener Stadion of the Dutch capital area will host the matches of the group stages and the cross-overs, with the semifinals and the final taking place exclusively in Terrassa.

In the last edition, in 2018, the Netherlands claimed the title by winning the final against Ireland, while Spain achieved third place.