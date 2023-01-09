FIH World Cup, Group A: Australia, Argentina the heavyweights

1. Australia (WR 1)

Aussie skipper Eddie Ockenden is a highly experienced player and a key figure in defence and midfield. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

How it qualified: Oceania quota (The Oceania Cup could not be completed before the qualification deadline due to travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The two Oceania quota places were filled based on the men’s FIH world rankings)

Previous World Cups: 1971 – 8th, 1975 – 5th, 1978 – 3rd, 1982 – 3rd, 1986 – 1st, 1990 – 3rd, 1994 – 3rd, 1998 – 4th, 2002 – 2nd, 2006 – 2nd, 2010 – 1st, 2014 – 1st, 2018 – 3rd.

World Cup record against India: 6 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss

1975 : India 1-1 Australia (pool stage); 1978 : India 2-0 Australia (pool stage); 1982 : India 1-2 Australia (pool stage); 1986 : India 0-6 Australia (pool stage); 1990 : India 2-3 Australia (pool stage); 2002 : India 3-4 Australia (pool stage); 2010 : India 2-5 Australia (pool stage); 2014 : India 0-4 Australia (pool stage).

World No. 1 Australia is one of the most consistent performers in the World Cup, having finished within the top-four since 1978. It has won medals 10 times — including in the last five editions — out of its 13 appearances. The three-time champion, coached by former striker Colin Batch, will hope to continue with its sensational form in 2022 and secure its record-equalling fourth crown in Bhubaneswar.

The Kookaburras, who have won all world level events, had a fine year as they had a clean sweep of a four-match Test series against Malaysia and a four-match Trans-Tasman Series against host New Zealand. Australia also won three out of five matches (against Spain and Netherlands) on the European Tour before claiming its seventh successive Commonwealth Games gold medal by thrashing Olympic bronze medallist India 7-0 in the final in Birmingham. Later, it won a five-match Test series against India 4-1 at home.

The Olympic silver medallist, which had to bear with the heart-breaking loss to Belgium through penalty shootouts in the Tokyo Olympics gold medal match, has several players with proven pedigree — including two-time World Cup winner Eddie Ockenden, a player with 400-plus international outings, Jeremy Hayward, Jake Whetton and Aran Zalewski — as well as five World Cup debutants.

Known for its optimum fitness and extremely attacking game, Australia will be armed with several capable goal-scorers like Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Flynn Ogilvie and Tom Craig, who shone in the recent Test series against India Down Under.

With some members of its squad having played in two World Cups and as many Olympic Games, Australia — which bagged a bronze in Bhubaneswar in the 2018 edition — will be one of the top contenders for the gold medal at the Odisha capital.

Key man: Eddie Ockenden, the highly experienced player who is a key figure in defence and midfield.

2. Argentina (WR 7)

Argentina’s Maico Casella is a smart and creative striker who is capable of scoring spectacular goals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

How it qualified: First place, 2022 Pan American Cup

Previous World Cups: 1971 – 10th, 1973 – 9th, 1975 – 11th, 1978 – 8th, 1982 – 12th, 1986 – 6th, 1990 – 9th, 1994 – 7th, 2002 – 6th, 2006 – 10th, 2010 – 7th, 2014 – 3rd, 2018 – 7th.

World Cup record against India: 4 wins, 3 losses

1971 : India 1-0 Argentina (pool stage); 1975 : India 1-2 Argentina (pool stage); 1978 : India 3-2 Argentina (5-8 places classification); 1990: India 3-5 Argentina (pool stage); 1994 : India 2-2 Argentina (p.s. India 4-1 Argentina) (5-8 places classification); 2006 : India 2-3 Argentina (9-12 places classification); 2010 : India 2-4 Argentina (7-8 playoff).

For the 2016 Rio Olympics champion, it has been a long cherished dream to become the world champion. It must have got some more inspiration from the Argentina football team’s recent FIFA World Cup win in Qatar. It would like to improve upon its 2014 bronze medal finish — its best result so far — by a couple of notches to earn a rare double for the country in team sports.

Argentina, which lifted the Pan America title for the 14th time, had some mixed results in the FIH Pro League. Its wins over World and Olympic champion Belgium and Great Britain underline the inherent strength in the side, coached by former Argentine goalkeeper Mariano Ronconi. It has taken a few positives from its losses to the Netherlands and Great Britain in the Pro League to plug the loopholes ahead of the showpiece event.

The Los Leones, always a technically sound, fast and energetic side, consists of a good mix of youth and experience. Three members of the Rio Olympic champion side — Agustin Mazilli, Lucas Villa, Matias Rey (who was the Player of the Tournament in the Pan American Cup) — continue to perform exceptionally well despite being in their 30s and will provide the much-required balance to the team in critical situations.In addition to the 18-member squad, the team will have two extra players who will travel with the team as possible replacements.

Historically, Argentina has been part of every edition of the World Cup barring the one in 1998. The fact that it has not finished outside the top-eight in the last three editions is proof of its consistent showing in recent years.

Key man: Maico Casella, a smart and creative striker who is capable of scoring spectacular goals.

3. France (WR 12)

Frenchman Timothee Clement, who was adjudged the best player of the junior World Cup in 2021, is talented and versatile. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

How it qualified: Second place, European Qualifier

Previous World Cups: 1971 – 7th, 1990 – 7th, 2018 – 8th

World Cup record against India: 1 win, 1 loss

1971 : India 1-0 France (pool stage); 1990 : India 1-2 France (pool stage)

Having played in just three editions, France may not have a great record in the World Cup, but it is certainly a rising force in world hockey.

Bhubaneswar has been a happy hunting ground for Les Bleus as it made it to the quarterfinals on its return to the World Cup after 28 years and earned a third place finish in the junior World Cup last year.

Its second consecutive World Cup qualification highlights the country’s progress.

France participated in the 2021-22 edition of the FIH Pro League, registering wins against India, South Africa and Argentina before earning its World Cup ticket with a second-place finish at the European Qualification event in Cardiff. A fifth place at the recent FIH Nations Cup in South Africa was definitely below its expectations, but France played four friendly matches and recorded wins over South Korea, Germany and Spain and a draw against Wales to prepare for the showpiece event after missing two matches due to logistic problems.

Nevertheless, the team has gone through a well-planned preparatory phase, balancing recovery and physical activities, and has got back the services of six players who were injured during the Nations Cup.

Penalty corner expert Victor Charlet and attacker Timothee Clement, who was adjudged the best player of the junior World Cup and was the second highest goal-scorer of the event before being named FIH Rising Star of the Year 2021-22, are among of the key members of the French side.

With a clear mind and well-constructed approach, the Fred Be-coached side will be keen to ‘achieve great performances and have no regrets.’

Key man: Timothee Clement, a talented and versatile player.

4. South Africa (WR 14)

South Africa’s Dayaan Cassiem is a livewire forward capable of breaching the best of defences. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

How it qualified: First place, 2022 Africa Cup of Nations

Previous World Cups: 1994 – 10th, 2002 – 13th, 2006 – 12th, 2010 – 10th, 2014 – 11th, 2018 – 16th

World Cup record against India: 3 draws, 2 losses

1994 : India 2-2 South Africa (pool stage); 2006 : India 1-1 South Africa (pool stage); India 1-0 South Africa (11-12 playoff); 2010 : India 3-3 South Africa (pool stage); 2018 : India 5-0 South Africa (pool stage)

South Africa has been performing well in top level events for the last 18 months and will fancy its chances of a better outcome than its previous best finish of 10th place in the World Cup.

Beating hockey powerhouse Germany in the Tokyo Olympics, winning the African Cup to qualify for the World Cup, finishing fourth in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and winning the FIH Nations Cup to make the cut for the 2023-24 FIH Pro League are some of the major highlights of South Africa’s showing in the run-up to the event in Odisha. South Africa will take heart from its victories over Pakistan, France and Korea and a thrilling 4-3 grudge win over Ireland in the Nations Cup final (after losing to the same team earlier in the tournament) in front of its home crowd.

Coached by Cheslyn Gie, the team will be captained by the inspirational 23-year-old Dayaan Cassiem, who scored twice in the Nations Cup summit clash and was named the player of the tournament.

Dayaan, his younger brother Mustaphaa and Guy Morgan, one of the leading scorers in the 2021 Junior World Cup, represent the exciting younger generation in the squad.

Striker Tevin Kok will be an important cog in the wheel of South African attack.

Defender Jethro Eustice (166 international caps), Keenan Horne (101 caps), Dan Bell (90 caps) and Bili Ntuli (87 caps) will be the most experienced hands in the side.

It will be interesting to see how the South African side, having an ideal mix of exuberance and expertise, fares against its opponents in one of the toughest pools of the World Cup.

Key man: Dayaan Cassiem, a livewire forward capable of breaching the best of defences.