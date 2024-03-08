MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Open 2024: Sindhu loses to Chen Yufei in quarterfinals

India’s PV Sindhu went down fighting China’s Chen Yufei 24-22, 17-21, 18-21 in the quarterfinals and crashed out of the BWF French Open Super 750 badminton tournament on Friday.

Published : Mar 08, 2024 16:55 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s PV Sindhu in action.
India’s PV Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: SHI TANG
infoIcon

India’s PV Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: SHI TANG

India’s PV Sindhu went down fighting China’s Chen Yufei 24-22, 17-21, 18-21 in the quarterfinals and crashed out of the BWF French Open Super 750 badminton tournament on Friday.

After winning the first game 24-22, the two-time Olympic medalist lost back-to-back games, ultimately losing the match. 

The reigning Olympic champion, Yufei will face the winner of Zhang Yiman and Akane Yamaguchi in the semifinal.

More to follow

Related Topics

French Open /

P V Sindhu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2024: Sindhu loses to Chen Yufei in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs England Highlights, 5th Test: IND 473/8 at Day 2 Stumps ; Kuldeep, Bumrah frustrate ENG
    Team Sportstar
  3. Afghanistan batter Noor Ali Zadran retires from international cricket
    PTI
  4. Xabi Alonso not worried about Leverkusen’s unbeaten run coming to an end
    Reuters
  5. NZ vs AUS, 2nd Test: Hazlewood takes 5-31, Australia in control against New Zealand on Day 1
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. French Open 2024: Sindhu loses to Chen Yufei in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. French Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag pair cruises into quarterfinals
    PTI
  3. Winners of Asian Games, Asian Team Championships to receive cash prize of over one crore: BAI
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. French Open 2024: Sindhu, Treesa-Gayatri enter quarterfinals, Srikanth knocked out
    PTI
  5. French Open 2024: Sindhu, Srikanth enter second round; Prannoy loses
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2024: Sindhu loses to Chen Yufei in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs England Highlights, 5th Test: IND 473/8 at Day 2 Stumps ; Kuldeep, Bumrah frustrate ENG
    Team Sportstar
  3. Afghanistan batter Noor Ali Zadran retires from international cricket
    PTI
  4. Xabi Alonso not worried about Leverkusen’s unbeaten run coming to an end
    Reuters
  5. NZ vs AUS, 2nd Test: Hazlewood takes 5-31, Australia in control against New Zealand on Day 1
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment