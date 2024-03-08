French Open 2024: Sindhu loses to Chen Yufei in quarterfinals

India’s PV Sindhu went down fighting China’s Chen Yufei 24-22, 17-21, 18-21 in the quarterfinals and crashed out of the BWF French Open Super 750 badminton tournament on Friday.

After winning the first game 24-22, the two-time Olympic medalist lost back-to-back games, ultimately losing the match.

The reigning Olympic champion, Yufei will face the winner of Zhang Yiman and Akane Yamaguchi in the semifinal.

More to follow