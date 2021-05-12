More Sports Hockey Hockey Former hockey umpire Ravinder Sodhi dies of COVID-19 complications The 66-year-old had officiated in several top domestic hockey events. PTI NEW DELHI 12 May, 2021 17:10 IST He had also officiated at the 1988 Indira Gandhi International Hockey Gold Cup in Lucknow. (Representational Image) - GETTY IMAGES PTI NEW DELHI 12 May, 2021 17:10 IST Former hockey umpire and technical official Ravinder Singh Sodhi died on Wednesday due to coronavirus-related complications. He was 66."He passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 following Covid-related complications," a Hockey India (HI) release stated.ALSO READ | Hockey players remember their hero, M.K. KaushikHI President Gyanendro Ningombam condoled the death of Sodhi."We at Hockey India are extremely saddened to hear the news of Ravinder's demise," he said."His passing away has shocked the hockey fraternity. We extend our deepest condolences to his family in this moment of grief."Sodhi had officiated in several top domestic hockey events. He had also officiated at the 1988 Indira Gandhi International Hockey Gold Cup in Lucknow. Hockey India mourns the loss of Former National Hockey Umpire and Technical Official, Mr. Ravinder Singh Sodhi. #IndiaKaGame #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/CGNWC5JIY5— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 12, 2021 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.