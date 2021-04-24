More Sports Hockey Hockey Former international umpire Thakur dies due to COVID-related complications Thakur had officiated in several international tournaments like the Four Nation Tournament in Hamburg (Germany) and the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament in Malaysia. PTI NEW DELHI 24 April, 2021 18:48 IST Thakur was 51 and died on Friday in Mohali (Representative Image)- GETTY IMAGES PTI NEW DELHI 24 April, 2021 18:48 IST Former international umpire Suresh Kumar Thakur passed away due to COVID-19-related complications, Hockey India said on Saturday. He was 51 and died on Friday in Mohali.Thakur had officiated in several international tournaments including the Four Nation Tournament in Hamburg (Germany) and the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. He also officiated in the Hockey India League in 2013 and 2014.ALSO READ | Hockey India mourns death of former umpire Anupama"Suresh Kumar Thakur was a well-known umpire in the international circuit and he will be sorely missed on the hockey pitch," Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said in a release."He officiated in many international competitions and added his magic in each of the matches he umpired in. We at Hockey India extend our deepest condolences to Suresh's family members and hope that they can pass through this difficult time," he added. Hockey India shares its condolences with the family of Mr Suresh Kumar Thakur, former International Hockey Umpire, who passed away recently due to Covid-19 complications. May his soul #RestInPeace #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/1TT4ogwuYS— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 24, 2021 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.