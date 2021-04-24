Former international umpire Thakur dies due to COVID-related complications

Former international umpire Suresh Kumar Thakur passed away due to COVID-19-related complications, Hockey India said on Saturday. He was 51 and died on Friday in Mohali.

Thakur had officiated in several international tournaments including the Four Nation Tournament in Hamburg (Germany) and the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. He also officiated in the Hockey India League in 2013 and 2014.

"Suresh Kumar Thakur was a well-known umpire in the international circuit and he will be sorely missed on the hockey pitch," Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said in a release.

"He officiated in many international competitions and added his magic in each of the matches he umpired in. We at Hockey India extend our deepest condolences to Suresh's family members and hope that they can pass through this difficult time," he added.