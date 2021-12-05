France beats India to earn third-place finish in Junior Men's Hockey World Cup

India's men's Junior Hockey World Cup campaign ended in defeat as it went down 1-3 to France in the third-place match in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

While India remained in control of the first quarter without scoring, it was the French captain Timothee Clement who tilted the scales with a hat-trick from penalty corners in the following quarters.

Clement broke the deadlock in the 26th minute as he converted a penalty corner. The 21-year-old struck once again in the early stages of the third quarter, converting another penalty corner in the 34th minute.

India hoped to pull things back with a late third-quarter goal through Sudeep Charmako, but Clement once again dashed its hopes with another PC goal in the 47th minute in the final quarter. With 14 goals from six matches, he finishes and excellent campaign as the second leading goal-scorer of the tournament.

India, the defending champion, soon succumbed to an aggressive French attack despite scrapping in for goals towards the dying minutes. The third-place finish is France's best result at the tournament behind finishing runner-up in the 2013 edition.

Later on Sunday, Germany will aim to add a record seventh title to its tally as it takes on Argentina in the final.