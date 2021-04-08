Harendra Singh named head coach of U.S. men’s national team

Former India coach Harendra Singh has been appointed the new head coach of the U.S. men’s hockey team.

Harendra has served as the head coach of the senior Indian men's hockey team, and as the head coach of the Indian women’s team.

“Thank you for this exciting opportunity to coach the U.S. men's national team,” Harendra said in a statement issued by Team USA.

“My enthusiasm knows no bounds as I am excited to begin this journey with my experience in providing tools to players to find their strengths and weaknesses. Developing personalised training programs will surely help the team who have the power to change the tables in world hockey with their sheer grit determination and hard work.”

‘Excited’

“I am truly looking forward to being a part of a professional setup. I am excited to become a contributor to the growth of the USMNT by providing ‘Best of Breed’ to our players,” Harendra said.

“I’m looking forward to a dynamic relationship as we get ready to challenge the best of the best teams in the years to come.”

Harendra’s first assignment with the Indian men’s team was the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy, where he led India to gold in Muscat, Oman. He also led India to fifth place at the 2018 men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar. Under him, the men’s side also claimed a silver in the 2018 Champions Trophy and a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

Harendra also guided the Indian women's team to a gold medal in the 2017 Asia Cup. He has coached India’s junior national teams, too, guiding India to a gold medal at the 2016 men’s Junior World Cup.

“We are thrilled to have Harry join USA field hockey and lead our men's program,” Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey's Executive Director, said. “The US men's national team showed great progress prior to the COVID-19 shutdown and now with a coach of the calibre and experience of Harry at the helm we are excited for the future of the USMNT.”

Harendra has also coached and trained a number of high rising Indian coaches at the Sports Authority of India and various State Hockey Associations. He holds a FIH Level 4 High Performance certification and has helped produce more than 20 Olympians for India across his career. As an athlete, Harendra appeared in 23 international matches for India from 1985-91 and represented India at the 1990 Asian Games in Beijing, where he helped the team gain a silver medal.