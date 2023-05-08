Hockey

Hockey India names 20-member women’s team for Australia tour, Savita to lead

The Indian team will be led by ace goalkeeper Savita who was recently bestowed with the Balbir Singh Sr Hockey India Player of the Year (2022) Award. She will be assisted by Deep Grace Ekka as the team’s vice-captain.

PTI
NEW DELHI 08 May, 2023 13:44 IST
NEW DELHI 08 May, 2023 13:44 IST
File Photo: Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia is seen along with their team coach Janneke Schopman after the training session before the FIH Hockey Women’s PRO League matches at the Kalinga Hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Hockey India on Monday named a 20-member national women’s team for a three-match series in Australia, to be held in Adelaide from May 18.

It will also play two games against Australia ‘A’. The tour will be part of the team’s preparations ahead of the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Indian team will be led by ace goalkeeper Savita who was recently bestowed with the Balbir Singh Sr Hockey India Player of the Year (2022) Award. She will be assisted by Deep Grace Ekka as the team’s vice-captain.

Also Read
Ghosal loses epic world championship battle with world No. 1 Diego Ellias

Bichu Devi Kharibam is the second goalkeeper named in the squad with defenders Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita and Gurjit Kaur.

The midfielders include Nisha, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, and Baljeet Kaur.

India’s forward line will be spearheaded by the seasoned striker Vandana Katariya who has more than 250 international caps. She will be joined by Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari and Sharmila Devi.

Speaking about the team selection, chief coach Janneke Scopman said, “We are excited to have international exposure again after two intense training blocks. Australia is a formidable opponent that loves to play attacking hockey with speed.

“It will be a great test for us, and we will endeavour to match their speed on offence while maintaining our defensive ground.”

India will face Australia on May 18, 20 and 21, and Australia ‘A’ on May 25 and 27. The Mate Stadium in Adelaide will host all five games.

