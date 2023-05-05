Squash

PSA World Championships 2022-23: Saurav Ghosal edges Yahya Elnawasany, advances to 2nd round

Saurav is the lone Indian to advance to the second round. He prevailed over Elnawasany 5-11, 11-6, 11-13, 11-6, 11-3 in 59 minutes.

Team Sportstar
Chicago, USA 05 May, 2023 12:28 IST
Chicago, USA 05 May, 2023 12:28 IST
FILE PHOTO: Saurav Ghosal is the lone Indian alive at the PSA World Championships in Chicago.

FILE PHOTO: Saurav Ghosal is the lone Indian alive at the PSA World Championships in Chicago. | Photo Credit: PTI

Saurav is the lone Indian to advance to the second round. He prevailed over Elnawasany 5-11, 11-6, 11-13, 11-6, 11-3 in 59 minutes.

India’s Saurav Ghosal edged world no. 38 Yahya Elnawasany of Egypt in their opening-round clash at the PSA World Championships on Friday at the University Club of Chicago.

Also Read
Saurav Ghosal clinches Malaysian Open title

Saurav is the lone Indian to advance to the second round. He prevailed over Elnawasany 5-11, 11-6, 11-13, 11-6, 11-3 in 59 minutes. The world no. 16 Indian will face world no. 48 Henry Leung of Hong Kong in the second round on Saturday.

Earlier, the other three male Indians in action, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Ramit Tandon and Abhay Singh also lost in straight sets to exit from the opening round.

Ali Farag, the world No. 4 in men, defeated Tandon 14-12, 11-4, 11-3 in 26 minutes, while Mangaonkar suffered a defeat 12-10, 11-8, 11-5 in 39 minutes by Juan Camilo Vargas of Columbia. Abhay lost to world no. 20 Eain Yow Ng. 11-2, 11-5, 11-6.

Joshna Chinappa, the only Indian female to participate in the tournament, also bowed out in the first round, losing to Olivia Blatchford Clyne of the USA on Thursday. Joshna, too, lost in straight games 12-10, 11-7, 11-5.

Read more stories on Squash.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Grégory Gaultier trains Indian squash team ahead of 2022 Commonwealth Games

Remembering sportspersons who passed away in 2020

Junior Squash Championship All Egyptian Finals

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us