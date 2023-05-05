PSA World Championships 2022-23: Saurav Ghosal edges Yahya Elnawasany, advances to 2nd round

India’s Saurav Ghosal edged world no. 38 Yahya Elnawasany of Egypt in their opening-round clash at the PSA World Championships on Friday at the University Club of Chicago.

Saurav is the lone Indian to advance to the second round. He prevailed over Elnawasany 5-11, 11-6, 11-13, 11-6, 11-3 in 59 minutes. The world no. 16 Indian will face world no. 48 Henry Leung of Hong Kong in the second round on Saturday.

Earlier, the other three male Indians in action, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Ramit Tandon and Abhay Singh also lost in straight sets to exit from the opening round.

Ali Farag, the world No. 4 in men, defeated Tandon 14-12, 11-4, 11-3 in 26 minutes, while Mangaonkar suffered a defeat 12-10, 11-8, 11-5 in 39 minutes by Juan Camilo Vargas of Columbia. Abhay lost to world no. 20 Eain Yow Ng. 11-2, 11-5, 11-6.

Joshna Chinappa, the only Indian female to participate in the tournament, also bowed out in the first round, losing to Olivia Blatchford Clyne of the USA on Thursday. Joshna, too, lost in straight games 12-10, 11-7, 11-5.