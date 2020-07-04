Hockey Hockey Hockey India coaches, technical officials to attend online workshops A total of ten AHF online education workshops will be held from July 4-19 for the HI coaches, technical officials, umpires and umpire managers. PTI New Delhi 04 July, 2020 13:33 IST Over 25 Coaches and 15 technical officials will be attending each of the AHF online education workshops. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - Getty Images PTI New Delhi 04 July, 2020 13:33 IST Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will conduct online education workshops for Hockey India coaches and technical officials to help them gain diverse knowledge.A total of ten AHF online education workshops will be held from July 4-19 for the HI coaches, technical officials, umpires and umpire managers.“After the successful completion of AHF online education workshops for various Asian countries in June, Hockey India’s request to AHF for the conduct of the same workshops exclusively for HI coaches and technical officials has been accepted,” a release from HI said.“While Hockey India nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of the eight education workshops last month, over 25 Coaches and 15 technical officials will be attending each of the AHF Online Education Workshops this month.”Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of officiating and managing international matches and tournaments, these online education workshops will be conducted free of cost for participating candidates online through Microsoft Teams application.Each workshop will consist of a three to four hour session, including a break. These workshops will promote and focus on the use of new and existing technology, imbibing the required qualities, assigning and clarifying role and responsibilities, stating pre-tournament and pre-match processes to be followed, and communicating and working with teams.At the end of the workshops, participating candidates will receive a certificate that will help them in the future FIH AHF Course Selection. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos