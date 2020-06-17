More Sports Hockey Hockey Hockey India announces application system for coach, technical staff A web-link will be provided to candidates wanting to submit their applications to the respective Hockey India Member Units. PTI New Delhi 17 June, 2020 14:16 IST Anybody interested would be able to submit their applications through the portal. - P. V. Sivakumar PTI New Delhi 17 June, 2020 14:16 IST Hockey India on Wednesday announced an open application and registration process for coaches and technical officials across India.A web-link will be provided to candidates wanting to submit their applications to the respective Hockey India Member Units to register as a coach or technical official.Once a candidate submits the application, he or she would require the approval of the concerned Hockey India registered Member Unit (MU). Once approved, the application would require the approval of the concerned member unit.'Fantastic idea'“It’s a fantastic idea to introduce an open application and registration platform for coaches and technical officials. Anybody and everybody will be able to submit their application through the Hockey India Member Unit Portal,” Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad, president, Hockey India, said.ALSO READ | N. Batra: Counselling athletes important amid pandemic“I am sure that the open application and registration platform will make the registration process a lot smoother and as a result, Hockey India and its Member Units will have a great opportunity to work with coaches and technical Officials across the country,” he added.The technical officials and coaches, who are currently active for at least one recent year and possess a Hockey India identity card, would be pre-registered on the Hockey India MU portal. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos