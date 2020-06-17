Hockey India announces application system for coach, technical staff

Hockey India on Wednesday announced an open application and registration process for coaches and technical officials across India.

A web-link will be provided to candidates wanting to submit their applications to the respective Hockey India Member Units to register as a coach or technical official.

Once a candidate submits the application, he or she would require the approval of the concerned Hockey India registered Member Unit (MU). Once approved, the application would require the approval of the concerned member unit.

'Fantastic idea'

“It’s a fantastic idea to introduce an open application and registration platform for coaches and technical officials. Anybody and everybody will be able to submit their application through the Hockey India Member Unit Portal,” Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad, president, Hockey India, said.

“I am sure that the open application and registration platform will make the registration process a lot smoother and as a result, Hockey India and its Member Units will have a great opportunity to work with coaches and technical Officials across the country,” he added.

The technical officials and coaches, who are currently active for at least one recent year and possess a Hockey India identity card, would be pre-registered on the Hockey India MU portal.