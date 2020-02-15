Hockey India names 25 core probables for senior women's national camp

Hockey India on Saturday named the 25-member core probables list for the upcoming Senior Women National Camp, which begins at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru, on Sunday.

The players will report to chief coach Sjoerd Marijne for the 27-day training and conditioning camp ahead of an important few months, where the team will feature in the 6th Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2020 in June and the Tokyo Olympics.

The training and conditioning camp will be focused around fitness, ball-handling, structure and strategies, along with working on key areas which were identified from its recent tour of New Zealand. “With the knowledge of the previous tour of New Zealand, we have identified some areas where we need to improve, and we will have the chance to fine-tune on these areas. It is an important phase in our preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, and so the upcoming camp will be focused on the fitness because this is the moment where we can build, and have extra load in our training sessions,” Marijne said.