Hockey India names 24-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for FIH Pro League 2023-24

Ace defender Harmanpreet Singh to Captain the squad along with the experienced midfielder Hardik Singh as Vice Captain

Published : Feb 01, 2024 12:14 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
ndian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh is seen in the practice session on the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023
ndian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh is seen in the practice session on the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu


ndian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh is seen in the practice session on the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu

Hockey India on Thursday announced the 24-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team that will participate in the Bhubaneswar and Rourkela legs of the FIH Pro League 2023-24.

The Bhubaneswar leg will begin on 10th February and end on 16th February while the Rourkela leg will commence on 19th February and conclude on 25th February. 

India will play against Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, and Australia twice each across both legs, beginning its campaign against Spain on 10th February. 

ALSO READ | India beats Egypt 6-4 to finish fifth at FIH Hockey5s World Cup

Taking charge of the team will be the seasoned duo of Captain Harmanpreet Singh, known for his drag-flicking, and Vice Captain Hardik Singh, an accomplished midfielder.

The goalkeeping responsibilities will rest with Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran and Krishan Bahadur Pathak, while the defensive lineup includes Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, and Vishnukant Singh.

The midfield section will be marshalled by players such as Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, and Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem.

The forward line boasts the striking prowess of Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, and Araijeet Singh Hundal, who recently made his debut for the Indian team during the South Africa tour.

Speaking on the team selection, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “We’ve carefully selected a well-balanced squad, blending seasoned expertise with the vigour of youth. Our goal is to forge a cohesive unit capable of competing at the highest level.”

“The FIH Pro League serves as an ideal platform to refine our strategies and measure our skills against top-tier opponents. The league’s significance is paramount, with champions earning a coveted spot in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. Additionally, it offers a valuable opportunity to pinpoint areas for enhancement, playing a pivotal role in our preparations for the Paris Olympics. We hold the belief that this exposure will elevate our performance and equip us to confront the impending challenges with confidence.”

Indian Men’s Hockey Team:
Goalkeepers
1. Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran 2. Krishan Bahadur Pathak
  Defenders
3. Jarmanpreet Singh 4. Sumit 5. Jugraj Singh  6. Amit Rohidas 7. Harmanpreet Singh (C) 8. Varun Kumar 9. Sanjay 10. Vishnukant Singh 
  Midfielders
11. Hardik Singh (VC) 12. Vivek Sagar Prasad 13. Manpreet Singh 14. Nilakanta Sharma 15. Shamsher Singh 16. Rajkumar Pal         17. Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem
Forwards
18. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay 19. Mandeep Singh 20. Gurjant Singh 21. Sukhjeet Singh 22. Abhishek   23. Akashdeep Singh 24. Araijeet Singh Hundal

All matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 will be streamed on JioCinema, additionally, all India matches will be telecast on Sports18 - Khel.

