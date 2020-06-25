Hockey India makes modifications to assessment criteria for officials, umpires

Hockey India has made modifications to its assessment criteria for tournament officials and umpires in the Officials Performance Report Templates. The result in the performance report is one of the key indicators of the work carried out by the tournament officials and umpires in domestic tournaments.

In May, HI had announced the launch of a classification procedure of tournament officials registered with it. It included technical delegate, umpire managers, technical officials, judges and umpires into three grades. The grading would be done out of 100, with emphasis on umpires being based on performance reports from all domestic tournaments, fitness test results, and online test results. For other tournament officials, it will be based on performance reports from all domestic tournaments, and online test results.

Along with the current evaluation criteria in the Officials Performance Report Templates for tournament officials, a new updated umpire assessment match report has been added.

The performance of the umpires would be assessed in each match they officiate in and umpire managers would share their reports with the umpires and HI at the conclusion of their respective matches. The report would also be utilised during the umpires’ debriefing and the umpire managers would ensure the umpires learned and improved after every match and didn’t commit the same errors.

Basis for umpire appointment

The assessment match reports would serve as the basis for appointment of the umpire in the final phases of a particular tournament and help HI ensure the best performing umpires officiate in the semifinals and final of that tournament.

The umpire’s performance would be monitored efficiently, leading to the selection of umpires during the crucial stages of a tournament. These modifications would contribute to improving the standard of umpiring and officiating in India.

“Improving the structure for the assessment of tournament officials and umpires’ performances is a fantastic idea. The more competition we can create among the officials, the better they will become,” HI president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said.