MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hockey India names 24-member men’s squad for Four-Nation tournament in Spain

Defender Harmanpreet Singh to captain the squad along with the experienced midfielder Hardik Singh as vice captain in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament from July 25 to 30.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 15:27 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harmanpreet Singh to captain the Indian squad along with midfielder Hardik Singh as vice captain in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament from July 25 to 30.
Harmanpreet Singh to captain the Indian squad along with midfielder Hardik Singh as vice captain in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament from July 25 to 30. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Harmanpreet Singh to captain the Indian squad along with midfielder Hardik Singh as vice captain in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament from July 25 to 30. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hockey India on Friday announced the 24-member Indian men’s hockey team that will participate in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament to be held in Terrasa, Spain from July 25 to 30.

India will play against England, Netherlands, and hosts Spain in the four-nation tournament which will serve as the preparatory event for the Indian team ahead of the much-awaited Asian Champions Trophy 2023, which will be followed by the crucial Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. 

The team will continue to be led by ace drag flicker and defender Harmanpreet Singh and vice captained by the prolific midfielder Hardik Singh. 

READ | TN Sports Minister chairs meeting ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai

Speaking on the team selection, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “We have carefully chosen a balanced squad that brings together experience and youthful energy. Our aim is to create a cohesive unit that can compete at the highest level.” 

“The four-nation tournament in Spain will provide us with the perfect platform to fine-tune our strategies and test our skills against top-quality opposition. It will help us identify areas that need improvement, thus playing a vital role in our preparations for the Asian Champions Trophy and the Asian Games. We are confident that this exposure will enhance our performance and help us gear up for the challenges that lie ahead,” he added. 

Indian Team: 
Goalkepers 
1. Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran 
2. Krishan Bahadur Pathak Defenders 
3. Jarmanpreet Singh 
4. Nilam Sanjeep Xess 
5. Manpreet Singh  
6. Amit Rohidas 
7. Harmanpreet Singh (C) 
8. Varun Kumar 
9. Sanjay Midfielders 
10. Hardik Singh (VC) 
11. Vivek Sagar Prasad 
12. Sumit 
13. Nilakanta Sharma 
14. Shamsher Singh 
15. Rajkumar Pal                
Forwards 
16. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay 
17. Mandeep Singh 
18. Gurjant Singh 
19. Sukhjeet Singh 
20. Abhishek      
21. Pawan 
22. Dilpreet Singh 
23. Simranjeet Singh 
24. Karthi Selvam 

Related Topics

Harmanpreet Singh /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023 3rd Test, Day 2, Live score: Australia on top in first innings; England five down; Root, Bairstow caught at slip
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India names 24-member men’s squad for Four-Nation tournament in Spain
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 3 Live Score: West zone vs Central stumps taken; South needs 208 to win vs North
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sunil Gavaskar: Bazball approach is playing T20 shots in Tests
    Sunil Gavaskar
  5. Sofia Kenin on comeback trail at Wimbledon trying ‘to prove some people wrong’
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Hockey India names 24-member men’s squad for Four-Nation tournament in Spain
    Team Sportstar
  2. TN Sports Minister chairs meeting ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
  3. Savita Punia: Top-ranked opponents now bring different kind of energy in us
    PTI
  4. Hockey India names 20-member women’s squad for Germany and Spain tour
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India looks to get ‘things right at the bottom’ for a strong structure at the top
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023 3rd Test, Day 2, Live score: Australia on top in first innings; England five down; Root, Bairstow caught at slip
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India names 24-member men’s squad for Four-Nation tournament in Spain
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 3 Live Score: West zone vs Central stumps taken; South needs 208 to win vs North
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sunil Gavaskar: Bazball approach is playing T20 shots in Tests
    Sunil Gavaskar
  5. Sofia Kenin on comeback trail at Wimbledon trying ‘to prove some people wrong’
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment