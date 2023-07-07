Hockey India names 24-member men’s squad for Four-Nation tournament in Spain

Hockey India on Friday announced the 24-member Indian men’s hockey team that will participate in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament to be held in Terrasa, Spain from July 25 to 30.
India will play against England, Netherlands, and hosts Spain in the four-nation tournament which will serve as the preparatory event for the Indian team ahead of the much-awaited Asian Champions Trophy 2023, which will be followed by the crucial Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.
The team will continue to be led by ace drag flicker and defender Harmanpreet Singh and vice captained by the prolific midfielder Hardik Singh.
Speaking on the team selection, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “We have carefully chosen a balanced squad that brings together experience and youthful energy. Our aim is to create a cohesive unit that can compete at the highest level.”
“The four-nation tournament in Spain will provide us with the perfect platform to fine-tune our strategies and test our skills against top-quality opposition. It will help us identify areas that need improvement, thus playing a vital role in our preparations for the Asian Champions Trophy and the Asian Games. We are confident that this exposure will enhance our performance and help us gear up for the challenges that lie ahead,” he added.
Indian Team:
