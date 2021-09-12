Hockey India names 25 players for the senior women's national coaching camp

The Hockey India has called up 25 players for the senior women's national coaching camp scheduled to begin at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru on Monday.

The core group which also includes the 16 players who were part of the Indian contingent at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will report on Sunday, for the national camp which will conclude on October 20.

The core probable group includes Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Gurjit Kaur, Nisha, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Namita Toppo, Rani, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Udita who were part of the Indian Team at Tokyo Olympics.

Experienced player Lilima Minz, Rashmita Minz, Jyoti, Rajwinder Kaur and Manpreet Kaur too have received a call-up for the camp along with Gagandeep Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Suman Devi Thoudam and Mahima Choudhary who have been moved to the Senior Core Group from the Junior ranks.

Salima Tete, Lalremsiami and Sharmila who were part of the Olympic squad will join the Junior Indian Women's Team's ongoing National Coaching Camp at the same campus in SAI, Bengaluru. Bichu Devi Kharibam who was also part of the Olympic Core group will now join the Junior national camp.