Hockey India postpones all national championships indefinitely

Hockey India (HI) on Tuesday postponed all its rescheduled national championships indefinitely after the national lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic was extended till May 3.

These tournaments were rescheduled to start on April 29 and continue till July 3 but have been suspended for now.

“Hockey India has taken a decision to postpone the remaining annual 2020 Hockey India National Championships keeping in mind the well-being of all our stakeholders including the players, coaches, organisers, fans and officials,” said Hockey India president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad.

“These tournaments have been postponed indefinitely and we will announce new dates basis the evolution of the COVID-19 situation in India.”

Ahmad said HI is working with the relevant central and state departments to ensure that all necessary precautions are duly taken to maintain public health.

He also said the participating member units must use this period to continue to update the member unit portal with player details “to use this time effectively”.