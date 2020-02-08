Hockey Pro League LIVE score: Mandeep puts India 1-0 up

Hello and welcome to the Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the FIH Men's Pro League hockey match between India and Belgium at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

1st Quarter

4' A fourth penalty corner in a row to Belgium after Hendrickx's flick hits Amit Rohidas' foot. However, the fourth attempt goes wide off the right post and India wins the free hit. India breaks away at full speed as Jarmanpreet loses the ball on the left flank.

3' SAVE! Belgium hits back immediately and wins back-to-back penalty corners. Alexander Hendrickx's second shot is saved by Krishan Pathak as Manpreet makes a last ditch clearance off the goaline. Belgium asks for a referral as the third umpire awards a penalty corner to the visitor. However, Belgium loses its referral as it had asked for a penalty stroke.

2' GOAL INDIA! What a stunning start by the home team. Raj Kumar Pal on the left squares a pass to Dilpreet Singh who takes the shot from edge of the area which is deflect into the net by Mandeep. It was 19 seconds against Netherlands.

1' Here we go! Belgium begins the proceedings from left to right. Victor Wegnez wins the free hit for the visitor in the centre as the Red Lions get close through Thomas Briels.

The players are out on the pitch for the national anthems...

Form guide and rankings:

Belgium, the reigning World and European champion, is playing its third tie of the Men's Pro League and has won all of its matches against Australia and New Zealand so far. The match will also be crucial for the newly-introduced FIH rankings system which is updated after every international match. Beligum, currently number one with 2524.29 points, will look to solidify its position at the top while India, which climbed to fourth in the rankings, following Argentina's loss to Spain yesterday, will aim to add to its tally of 2019.57 with a win over the Red Lions.

Head-to-head:

India and Belgium have played 10 times here; Belgium won on eight occasions while two games ended in a draw.

After Belgium, India will host Australia here on February 21 and 22 before embarking on away matches against Germany (on April 25 and 26), Great Britain (May 2 and 3), Argentina (June 5 and 6) and Spain (June 13 and 14). The last time India faced Belgium at the Kalinga Stadium was in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Match Preview

The Indian team, confident after a stupendous debut at the FIH Pro League, will nevertheless have its task cut out when it hosts world champion Belgium in the second round of the tournament that starts here on Saturday.

After skipping the first edition of the tournament in 2019, India made a dream debut at the League, collecting five points from the opening tie against the Netherlands. World No. 5 India thrashed Netherlands 5-2 in the opening match of the two-leg tie before ensuring a 3-1 win in the shoot-out in the second match here last month.

Since then, the Indians haven’t featured in the league, slipping in the points table. Belgium, on the other hand, is currently positioned at the top of the points table with 11 points from four games, while Netherlands is placed second with seven points from as many matches.

Brimming with confidence

But irrespective of the confident start, the Indians are expected to face a tough outing against Belgium at the Kalinga Stadium, a venue where the Red Lions won their maiden FIH World Cup in 2018. Belgium is brimming with confidence after wins over Australia and New Zealand. But captain Thomas Briels admitted his team expects a tough fight from India in the upcoming matches.

Belgium will take confidence from the fact that Kalinga Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for it. “It feels really good to be back in the city where we became the world champions. We have some amazing memories of playing here, and it is always a great spectacle when we step foot onto the turf at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium,” Briels said.

The match will broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD2 from 5 pm onwards and will be streamed live on Hotstar app.