Hockey

Hockey World Cup 2023, Pool A: Australia demolishes France 8-0, Argentina edges South Africa 1-0

After a barren and hard-fought first two quarters, Argentina, the 2016 Olympic champion, scored the winner in the 42nd minute through a field effort from Casella Maico.

Y. B. Sarangi
BHUBANESWAR 13 January, 2023 16:42 IST
BHUBANESWAR 13 January, 2023 16:42 IST
Australia’s Jeremy Hayward celebrating after scoring a goal against France.

Australia’s Jeremy Hayward celebrating after scoring a goal against France. | Photo Credit: WorldSportPics | FIH

After a barren and hard-fought first two quarters, Argentina, the 2016 Olympic champion, scored the winner in the 42nd minute through a field effort from Casella Maico.

Forward Tom Craig and drag-flicker Jeremy Hayward’s hat-tricks underlined World No.1 Australia’s class in its comprehensive 8-0 victory over France in a Pool-A match on the opening day of the Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.

Argentina, the 2016 Olympic champion, recorded a hard-earned 1-0 win over a fighting South Africa in the inaugural match of the 15 th edition.

Also Read
India vs Spain Live Score, Hockey World Cup 2023: Men in Blue face Red Sticks in Rourkela, IND vs ESP lineups out

Paying tributes to Australian great Brian Glencross, who passed away last month, by wearing black armbands, the Kookaburras tried to break through the French wall before a beautiful team work, featuring inter-play, resulted in the first goal. Craig capped the fine move with a lovely deflection in the ninth minute to mark the beginning of a typical Aussie onslaught.

Australia relied on its organized approach and united flair to pump in three goals apiece in the second and third quarters to seal the fate of the match.

First Hayward displayed his command over penalty corner conversions, through a rebound and two direct flicks, and then Craig showed his knack of grabbing opportunities to achieve their hat-tricks.

Also Read
Hockey World Cup 2023, LIVE Score: India vs Spain at 7 PM; England beats Wales by 5-0; Australia defeats France 8-0

Flynn Ogilvie’s second quarter strike and Tom Wickham’s fourth period goal were important components in Kookaburras’ massive win even without forward Blake Govers, who is recovering from an injury he received in the Test series against India in December.

France, which named the versatile Timothee Clement in the reserves, could not even utilize the seven penalty corners it won.

In the first match, South Africa’s compact defence gave Argentina a run for its money for the first two quarters before the Los Leones managed to score through Maico Casella, who tapped in Lucas Toscani’s shot in the 43 rd minute.

The results: Argentina 1 (Maico Casella 43) bt South Africa 0; Australia 8 (Tom Craig 9, 32, 45; Flynn Ogilvie 27; Jeremy Hayward 27, 29, 39; Tom Wickham 54) bt France 0.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

India announces 18-member squad for Hockey World Cup, Harmanpreet Singh named captain

Indian women’s team begins Nation’s Cup campaign against Chile with an eye on Pro League

India goes down 4-5 to Australia in 5th hockey Test, loses series 1-4

India vs Australia hockey Tests: India concedes last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia 

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us