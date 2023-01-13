Hockey World Cup 2023, LIVE Score: Casella scores this WC’s first goal for Argentina vs South Africa; India takes on Spain at 7 PM

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Hockey World Cup 2023- Day 1, taking place in Bhubaneswar- Rourkela!

Argentina vs Spain- Match 1

THIRD QUARTER

⦿ The hooter goes off as the South Africans charge near Argentina’s circle. Argentina leads 1-0 after the third quarter.

⦿ South Africa earn their first penalty corner but is unsuccessful in materialising a goal.

SECOND QUARTER

⦿ The teams race to half-time 0-0 with none succeeding in their goal scoring attempts.

⦿ Kudos to Gowan Jones the South African goalkeeper as he blocks Santiago’s consecutive attempts to score a goal.

FIRST QUARTER

⦿ Scores 0-0 at the end of the first quarter!

⦿ The National anthems of both teams echo around the Kalinga Stadium

WHAT HAPPENED THE LAST TIME ARGENTINA AND SOUTH AFRICA FACED OFF?

The two teams faced each other at the 2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League. After drawing 2-2 after extra-time, Argentina took advantage in the shootout defeating Spain 2-1.

DID YOU KNOW? This is India’s fourth time hosting Hockey World Cup. Previously, it has hosted the tournament thrice- 1982, 2010 and 2018. The 1982 edition was held in Bombay (now Mumbai), 2010 one was held in Delhi and Odisha hosted the previous World Cup as well.

HERE ARE ALL THE MATCHES FOR THE DAY!

An electrifying set of matches awaits you on the first day of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. #IndiaKaGame#HockeyIndia#HWC2023#StarsBecomeLegendspic.twitter.com/bIREMtnFUU — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 13, 2023

Where to watch the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup matches? The 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup matches will be telecast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 SD. The same will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

