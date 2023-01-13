Hockey

Explained: Why is Pakistan not playing in Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha?

Here is why the most successful team in the Hockey World Cup history will not be featuring in the 2023 edition.

Team Sportstar
13 January, 2023 12:26 IST
Pakistan finished 12th in the 2018 World Cup and failed to qualify for the 2023 edition.

Pakistan finished 12th in the 2018 World Cup and failed to qualify for the 2023 edition. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Pakistan is the most successful team in the hockey World Cup, winning the title four times - 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994.

The team’s dominance, however, has waned off since the turn of the new century. After winning six medals between the inception of the World Cup in 1971 and 1994, Pakistan has not managed a single medal in the tournament.

It failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 2014 for the Hague edition. The 2023 edition in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela will be the second time Pakistan will not be taking part in the World Cup.

Pakistan had the chance to make it to the tournament during the Asia Cup in 2022, held in Dhaka. Pakistan was drafted in Pool B alongside India, Japan and Indonesia.

The side drew 1-1 against India in the opening match before hammering Indonesia 13-0 in the second Pool match. However, a 2-3 loss to Japan in the last match saw Pakistan end in third place and fail to advance to the semifinals.

As per the qualification rules by FIH, only the top four from the Asia will receive the qualification for the World Cup. Japan, South Korea and Malaysia were the teams that sealed their spots. While India also made it to the semifinals, it had already qualified by virtue of being the host nation.

Out of the Asian qualifiers, Japan and South Korea have been drafted in the same group - Pool B - along with Belgium and Germany. India, meanwhile, is in Pool D and will take on England, Wales and Spain.

